Orioles vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Cubs Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (42-51) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-40)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and MARQ

Orioles vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)

BAL: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.70 ERA vs David Peterson (Cubs) - 4-7, 6.75 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Trevor Rogers (6-7) against the Cubs and David Peterson (4-7). When Rogers starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. Rogers' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). The Cubs have a 2-8-0 ATS record in Peterson's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs are 1-3 in Peterson's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.4%)

Orioles vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Cubs reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-126) and Chicago as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Orioles vs Cubs Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +160 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -194.

Orioles vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Cubs on July 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 15 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 52 of 92 chances this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 45-47-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have put together a 15-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Chicago has gone 7-4 (63.6%).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-39-0).

The Cubs have gone 38-50-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 87 hits, which is best among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .250 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Alonso has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .220 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is 133rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Taylor Ward is slashing .254/.382/.353 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .734.

Adley Rutschman has eight home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Rutschman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .231 with three doubles, two walks and seven RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has racked up 102 hits with a .386 on-base percentage and a .542 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Cubs. He's batting .296.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with a double, four home runs, nine walks and seven RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .334 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 111th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 143rd in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson is batting .211 with 10 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Michael Busch is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 63 walks.

Orioles vs Cubs Head to Head

7/8/2026: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/2/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/1/2025: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/11/2024: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/9/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/17/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/18/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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