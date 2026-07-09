Orioles vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Cubs Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (42-51) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-40)
- Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and MARQ
Orioles vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | CHC: (+108)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Orioles vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.70 ERA vs David Peterson (Cubs) - 4-7, 6.75 ERA
The Orioles will give the nod to Trevor Rogers (6-7) against the Cubs and David Peterson (4-7). When Rogers starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. Rogers' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). The Cubs have a 2-8-0 ATS record in Peterson's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs are 1-3 in Peterson's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Orioles vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (61.4%)
Orioles vs Cubs Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Cubs reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-126) and Chicago as the underdog (+108) on the road.
Orioles vs Cubs Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +160 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -194.
Orioles vs Cubs Over/Under
- An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Cubs on July 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
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Orioles vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.
- This season Baltimore has come away with a win 15 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 52 of 92 chances this season.
- In 92 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 45-47-0 against the spread.
- The Cubs have put together a 15-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Chicago has gone 7-4 (63.6%).
- The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-39-0).
- The Cubs have gone 38-50-0 ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has 87 hits, which is best among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .250 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .468.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 46th in slugging.
- Alonso has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Gunnar Henderson is batting .220 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .291.
- He is 133rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Taylor Ward is slashing .254/.382/.353 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .734.
- Adley Rutschman has eight home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.
- Rutschman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .231 with three doubles, two walks and seven RBIs.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has racked up 102 hits with a .386 on-base percentage and a .542 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Cubs. He's batting .296.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.
- Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with a double, four home runs, nine walks and seven RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .334 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 111th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 143rd in slugging percentage.
- Dansby Swanson is batting .211 with 10 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.
- Michael Busch is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 63 walks.
Orioles vs Cubs Head to Head
- 7/8/2026: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/3/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/2/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 8/1/2025: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/11/2024: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/10/2024: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/9/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/18/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/17/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/18/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
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