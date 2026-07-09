Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (51-42) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-49)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-164) | CIN: (+138)

PHI: (-164) | CIN: (+138) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-102) | CIN: +1.5 (-118)

PHI: -1.5 (-102) | CIN: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 7-4, 3.75 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 3-8, 5.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (7-4) to the mound, while Brady Singer (3-8) will get the nod for the Reds. Luzardo's team is 10-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-5). The Reds are 9-7-0 ATS in Singer's 16 starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Singer's starts this season, and they went 5-9 in those games.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (64.1%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +138 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Phillies are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -102 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -118.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

Phillies versus Reds, on July 9, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 42 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 23 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 34-57-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have gone 27-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 4-6 (40%).

In the 89 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-37-1).

The Reds have a 48-41-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .264 with 59 walks and 57 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .509.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 85 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .254 with 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .575 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average ranks 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage second.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.502) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 75 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up a slugging percentage of .481, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 36th in slugging.

Stewart takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with 78 hits and a .349 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .488.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 41st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .242 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while batting .239.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

7/8/2026: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/7/2026: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/20/2026: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/19/2026: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2025: 8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/12/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!