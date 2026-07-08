Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (41-50) vs. Athletics (41-50)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-158) | OAK: (+134)

DET: (-158) | OAK: (+134) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154)

DET: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 4-1, 2.05 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-8, 5.79 ERA

The probable starters are Troy Melton (4-1) for the Tigers and Jeffrey Springs (3-8) for the Athletics. Melton and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Melton's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 9-9-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Springs' starts this season, and they went 4-7 in those games.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.9%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -158 favorite, while the Athletics are a +134 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +128 to cover, while the Athletics are -154 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Athletics on July 8 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

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Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 23, or 52.3%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 89 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 47-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 54 total times this season. They've finished 25-29 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 7-10 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (41.2%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-45-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 47.3% of their games this season, going 43-48-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .423. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 78th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 83 hits. He is batting .262 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average is 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has 14 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Torkelson has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with three walks and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has put up a team-best OBP (.410) and slugging percentage (.505), while pacing the Athletics in hits (89, while batting .271).

He ranks 47th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .264 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Zack Gelof is batting .281 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Carlos Cortes is batting .281 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

7/7/2026: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/27/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/26/2025: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/8/2024: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/7/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/6/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/7/2024: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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