Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Athletics in MLB action on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (51-58) vs. Athletics (45-64)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and DSN

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-132) | OAK: (+122)

DET: (-132) | OAK: (+122) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

DET: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 11 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Tigers) vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-10, 0.00 ERA

Springs (3-10) will start for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Tigers. The Athletics have a 10-11-0 ATS record in Springs' 21 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 5-9 record in Springs' 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (60.6%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +122 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Athletics on July 31 is 11. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (53.4%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 15 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 107 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 54-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 72 total times this season. They've finished 29-43 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 10-20 (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-56-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 50-59-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .418. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 100 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualified batters.

Riley Greene has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 77 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has put up a team-high .397 on-base percentage. He's batting .257 and slugging .486.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently 100th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jacob Wilson is batting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while hitting .248.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head