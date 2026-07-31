Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:15 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (64-45) vs. Washington Nationals (55-55)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Nationals.TV

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | WSH: (+106)

ATL: (-116) | WSH: (+106) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-196) | WSH: -1.5 (+162)

ATL: +1.5 (-196) | WSH: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 6-6, 3.96 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 12-2, 2.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (6-6) to the mound, while Foster Griffin (12-2) will take the ball for the Nationals. When Elder starts, his team is 7-13-0 against the spread this season. When Elder starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-4. The Nationals have gone 14-6-0 against the spread when Griffin starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Griffin's starts this season, and they went 11-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (56%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -116 favorite at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Nationals are +162 to cover, while the Braves are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Nationals on July 31 is 9. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 50, or 64.9%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 45-25 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 106 opportunities.

The Braves are 54-52-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 40 of the 82 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.8%).

Washington has a 32-34 record (winning 48.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 107 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-45-4).

The Nationals have collected a 63-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.9% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 111 hits, batting .261 this season with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .520.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 62nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Albies has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.489) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Drake Baldwin has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-high .400 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .550.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is third and he is fifth in slugging.

CJ Abrams is slugging .555 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 15th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 100 hits, a team-best for the Nationals.

Daylen Lile is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head