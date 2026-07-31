Rockies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Rockies Game Info

Kansas City Royals (46-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-67)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Royals.TV

Royals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-106) | COL: (-102)

KC: (-106) | COL: (-102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156)

KC: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Royals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-7, 3.60 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 10-4, 4.69 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Michael Wacha (5-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Tomoyuki Sugano (10-4, 4.69 ERA). Wacha and his team are 10-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wacha's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 13-5-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Rockies are 12-6 in Sugano's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.3%)

Royals vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -106 favorite despite being on the road.

Royals vs Rockies Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Royals are +130 to cover, and the Rockies are -156.

Royals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Rockies contest on July 31 has been set at 11.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 19-17 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -106 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 106 opportunities.

The Royals are 52-54-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 42 of the 105 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Colorado has a 40-62 record (winning just 39.2% of its games).

In the 107 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-54-3).

The Rockies have a 57-50-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City with 91 hits, batting .254 this season with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .455.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Caglianone will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Carter Jensen is hitting .235 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 113th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez is batting .212 with a .368 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Michael Massey has been key for Kansas City with 72 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .424.

Rockies Player Leaders