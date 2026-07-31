Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:16 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (55-54) vs. Houston Astros (55-55)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Apple TV+

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-122) | HOU: (+114)

TEX: (-122) | HOU: (+114) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | HOU: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | HOU: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 10-8, 4.05 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 2-1, 3.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (10-8) to the mound, while Hunter Brown (2-1) will answer the bell for the Astros. Eovaldi's team is 9-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eovaldi's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. The Astros have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Brown's nine starts with a set spread. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two Brown starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Rangers, Houston is the underdog at +114, and Texas is -122 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Astros are -156 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +130.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Astros on July 31, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 17-19 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 52-56-0 in 108 games with a line this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 64 total times this season. They've gone 33-31 in those games.

Houston has a 17-18 record (winning 48.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

In the 110 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-48-4).

The Astros have a 54-56-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has 92 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .269 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .447.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Brandon Nimmo has an OPS of .763, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He's batting .266.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Joc Pederson has 19 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up a team-high OBP (.432) and slugging percentage (.640), and leads the Astros in hits (126, while batting .321).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .254. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is batting .235 with 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 36 walks.

Jeremy Pena is batting .311 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head