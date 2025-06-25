Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers play the Athletics.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (50-31) vs. Athletics (33-49)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

DET: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

DET: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dietrich Enns (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 6-5, 4.24 ERA

The probable starters are Dietrich Enns for the Tigers and Jeffrey Springs (6-5) for the Athletics. Enns did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Athletics have an 8-6-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics have a 6-4 record in Springs' 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The Tigers-Athletics game on June 26 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (66%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 19 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 76 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 41-35-0 against the spread in their 76 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 22-39 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.1% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 9-20 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (31%).

The Athletics have played in 81 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-35-3).

The Athletics have a 39-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 91 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .536, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Greene hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .611 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .280 with 40 walks and 38 runs scored. He's slugging .419.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Torres brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double and four walks.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .220 with a .463 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Javier Baez is batting .289 with a .329 OBP and 36 RBI for Detroit this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has put up a .388 on-base percentage and a .487 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Athletics. He's batting .347.

He is second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Brent Rooker's 88 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 48th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks while batting .258.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .254 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

6/25/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/8/2024: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/7/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/6/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/7/2024: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/24/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

