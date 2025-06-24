Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Nationals Game Info

San Diego Padres (42-36) vs. Washington Nationals (33-46)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and MASN2

Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-168) | WSH: (+142)

SD: (-168) | WSH: (+142) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

SD: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert (Padres) - 1-0, 1.87 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 3-8, 5.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Ryan Bergert (1-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (3-8) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Bergert's team has covered the spread in each of the four opportunities this season. This will be Bergert's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 7-7-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Nationals have a 5-7 record in Williams' 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53.7%)

Padres vs Nationals Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -168 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +142 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Nationals are -150 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +125.

Padres vs Nationals Over/Under

Padres versus Nationals on June 24 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 23 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 77 opportunities.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 42-35-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've gone 29-29 in those games.

Washington is 14-13 (winning 51.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

In the 75 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-36-1).

The Nationals have a 39-36-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 90 hits and an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .502. He's batting .303.

Among qualified hitters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .267 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 60th, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Tatis takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Luis Arraez is batting .279 with a .391 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Arraez enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .311 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has 12 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has totaled 85 hits with a .379 on-base percentage and a .569 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .284.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Wood brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with four home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .284 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Luis Garcia has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .274.

Nathaniel Lowe has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .232.

Padres vs Nationals Head to Head

6/23/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/25/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2024: 12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/23/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2024: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/25/2024: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/24/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2023: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/24/2023: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/23/2023: 13-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!