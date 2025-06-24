Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Chicago White Sox.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (40-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-54)
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and ARID
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-136) | CHW: (+116)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 4-2, 3.88 ERA vs Jordan Leasure (White Sox) - 2-4, 4.23 ERA
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (4-2) versus the White Sox and Jordan Leasure (2-4). Nelson and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nelson's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. Leasure never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (61.9%)
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox reveal Arizona as the favorite (-136) and Chicago as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +118 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -142.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Over/Under
- The Diamondbacks-White Sox game on June 24 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (54%) in those games.
- This season Arizona has come away with a win 18 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 75 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 36-39-0 in 75 games with a line this season.
- The White Sox have compiled a 23-52 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.7% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has a 21-46 record (winning only 31.3% of its games).
- In the 76 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-37-4).
- The White Sox have covered 55.3% of their games this season, going 42-34-0 ATS.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 44 walks while batting .260. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .413.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 95th in slugging.
- Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (73) this season while batting .255 with 42 extra-base hits. He's slugging .573 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He is 85th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the majors.
- Carroll brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
- Josh Naylor is slashing .303/.358/.467 this season and leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .824.
- Naylor takes a 12-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.
- Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 71 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .569.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has put up a team-high OBP (.318) and slugging percentage (.432), while leading the White Sox in hits (67, while batting .239).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 123rd, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 80th in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .299.
- Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 26 walks while hitting .267.
- Luis Robert is hitting .184 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Head to Head
- 6/23/2025: 10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/16/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/15/2024: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/14/2024: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 9/28/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/27/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/26/2023: 15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/28/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/27/2022: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/26/2022: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
