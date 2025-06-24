Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (40-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-54)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and ARID

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

ARI: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)

ARI: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 4-2, 3.88 ERA vs Jordan Leasure (White Sox) - 2-4, 4.23 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (4-2) versus the White Sox and Jordan Leasure (2-4). Nelson and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nelson's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. Leasure never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (61.9%)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox reveal Arizona as the favorite (-136) and Chicago as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +118 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -142.

The Diamondbacks-White Sox game on June 24 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (54%) in those games.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 18 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 75 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 36-39-0 in 75 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 23-52 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has a 21-46 record (winning only 31.3% of its games).

In the 76 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-37-4).

The White Sox have covered 55.3% of their games this season, going 42-34-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 44 walks while batting .260. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (73) this season while batting .255 with 42 extra-base hits. He's slugging .573 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 85th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the majors.

Carroll brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor is slashing .303/.358/.467 this season and leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .824.

Naylor takes a 12-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 71 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .569.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up a team-high OBP (.318) and slugging percentage (.432), while leading the White Sox in hits (67, while batting .239).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 123rd, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 26 walks while hitting .267.

Luis Robert is hitting .184 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Head to Head

6/23/2025: 10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/15/2024: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/14/2024: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/28/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/27/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/26/2023: 15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/28/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/27/2022: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2022: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

