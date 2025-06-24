Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 24

Will Ronald Acuna or Pete Alonso go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 51 games Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 66 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 66 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 77 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 77 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 74 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 74 games Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 61 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 61 games Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 73 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 73 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Curtis Mead (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres

James Wood (Nationals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 79 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 79 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+158 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+210 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 64 games Connor Joe (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 76 games (has homered in 34.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 76 games (has homered in 34.2% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 61 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 61 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Ty France (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Daz Cameron (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Gustavo Campero (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

Athletics at Detroit Tigers