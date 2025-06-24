Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (40-40) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-40)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NESN

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-190) | LAA: (+160)

BOS: (-190) | LAA: (+160) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-111) | LAA: +1.5 (-108)

BOS: -1.5 (-111) | LAA: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 7-4, 2.20 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-5, 4.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet (7-4) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-5) will get the nod for the Angels. Crochet and his team have a record of 8-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Crochet's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-6. The Angels have gone 11-4-0 ATS in Anderson's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 8-6 in Anderson's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (64.9%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Angels moneyline has Boston as a -190 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +160 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Angels are -108 to cover, and the Red Sox are -111.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Angels on June 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 25, or 51%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 37 of 80 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 42-38-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 46.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-33).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 8-6 (57.1%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-35-2).

The Angels have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 41-36-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season. He has a .257 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 105th in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Rafaela heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 56 hits and an OBP of .324, both of which lead the Red Sox this season.

Trevor Story has 11 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a .366 on-base percentage and a .404 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .278.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 108th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .210 with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 156th in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has put up 67 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Jo Adell has eight doubles, 16 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .223.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

6/23/2025: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/2/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/13/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/7/2024: 12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

