Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (44-34) vs. Miami Marlins (31-45)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-190) | MIA: (+160)

SF: (-190) | MIA: (+160) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137)

SF: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-4, 4.61 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-7, 5.68 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Justin Verlander (0-4, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.68 ERA). Verlander's team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Verlander starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Marlins have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Quantrill's 13 starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 6-6 in Quantrill's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (62.2%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

San Francisco is a -190 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +160 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +114 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -137.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Marlins game on June 24 has been set at 8, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 30 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 6-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 78 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 35-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have a 26-39 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Miami has a record of 7-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (31.8%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-39-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 41-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 79 hits and an OBP of .394 this season. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Devers has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .252 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifiers, he is 95th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.474) powered by 28 extra-base hits.

Ramos takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers paces the Marlins with 66 hits. He's batting .270 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 57th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .241 with seven doubles, six home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 118th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .318. Both lead the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman is batting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/31/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

