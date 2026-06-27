Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Astros Game Info

Detroit Tigers (35-47) vs. Houston Astros (40-44)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and SCHN

Tigers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-136) | HOU: (+116)

DET: (-136) | HOU: (+116) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

DET: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 4-5, 3.91 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 4-6, 4.03 ERA

The Tigers will look to Framber Valdez (4-5) against the Astros and Kai-Wei Teng (4-6). When Valdez starts, his team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season. Valdez's team has a record of 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Teng's starts. The Astros are 2-3 in Teng's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.6%)

Tigers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Astros, Detroit is the favorite at -136, and Houston is +116 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Astros Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +150 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -182.

Tigers vs Astros Over/Under

The Tigers-Astros contest on June 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win eight times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 80 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 41-39-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 53 total times this season. They've finished 26-27 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Houston has a 15-14 record (winning 51.7% of its games).

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 43 times this season for a 43-38-3 record against the over/under.

The Astros have a 38-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.2% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .284 with 50 walks and 49 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .426.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 75 hits, which ranks first among Detroit batters this season. He's batting .268 with 36 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualifying players, he is 52nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Dingler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.434) powered by 25 extra-base hits.

Spencer Torkelson has 12 home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .207 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has totaled 94 hits with a .427 on-base percentage and a .619 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .314.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is sixth in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Jeremy Pena is batting .289 with nine doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Tigers vs Astros Head to Head

6/26/2026: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/25/2026: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/17/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/16/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/15/2026: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2025: 10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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