Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 27

Will Kyle Stowers or Alec Burleson hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 71 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 71 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 71 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 71 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cooper Ingle (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 73 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jarred Kelenic (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Will Wagner (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Chadwick Tromp (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Leody Taveras (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Drew Millas (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 72 games

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 80 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 80 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 78 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 78 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) John Rave (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers