Egypt vs Iran Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group G

Egypt vs Iran: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group G | FanDuel
⚽
🏟️ TONIGHT 11PM ET · LUMEN FIELD SEATTLE · FS1 · GROUP G MD3 · TOP 2 TEAMS FIGHT FOR SEEDING
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel
Egypt vs Iran: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Egypt +145 · Draw +160 · Iran +290 · O/U 1.5 · Over -172 CBS/Eimer primary · BTS +105 Lineups primary · Salah leads Egypt · Beiranvand wall for Iran
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Friday June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+
Egypt ML
+145
$10→$24.50
Draw +160 · O/U 1.5
Over 1.5 -172 · BTS +105 · Eimer/Lineups primaries
Iran ML
+290
$10→$39
⚡ TOP 2 IN GROUP G · EGYPT 4PTS FIRST-EVER WC WIN (3-1 vs NZ) · SALAH SCORED + ASSISTED · IRAN 2PTS TWO DRAWS · BEIRANVAND STOPPED 23 BELGIUM SHOTS · CBS EIMER: OVER 1.5 -172 · LINEUPS: BTS +105 · DRAW = POTENTIALLY GOOD FOR BOTH · IRAN NEEDS WIN TO BE SAFE
Egypt lead Group G on 4 points — a draw here almost certainly advances them. Iran sit on 2 points — a draw keeps their third-place chances alive but may not be enough. CBS: "Iran absolutely needs to fight for a win, with a draw not guaranteeing anything." CBS/Eimer primary: Over 1.5 -172. Lineups.com primary: BTS +105. Salah is the class differential. Beiranvand is the Iranian wall.
Group G Standings · MD3 · TONIGHT 11PM ET · Simultaneous: New Zealand vs Belgium Vancouver 11PM ET · FOX
🇪🇬 Egypt · 4pts · +2 GD · first-ever WC win (3-1 vs NZ) · drew Belgium 1-1 · Salah scored + assisted vs NZ · DRAW is likely enough
🇧🇪 Belgium · 2pts · vs NZ simultaneously (FOX Vancouver) · MUST WIN
🇳🇿 New Zealand · 1pt · vs Belgium simultaneously · MUST WIN
🎯 Prediction & Overview
Egypt 1-1 Iran · Salah opens scoring · Taremi equalizer · both likely advance🇪🇬 1–1 🇮🇷
This is the most tactically complex match of Group G's final day. Egypt need only a draw to guarantee a top-two finish. Iran need a win to be truly safe, though 3 points from a draw might still earn them third-place qualification. Covers: "Would both teams be happy with a draw? A draw would ensure Egypt qualify, and would almost ensure Iran qualify as well."
Egypt have the quality edge through Salah and Marmoush — confirmed by their historic 3-1 win over New Zealand (Salah scored and assisted). BettorsInsider: "Egypt's tactical flexibility, the individual quality of Salah and Marmoush, and the additional motivation of advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time all point toward Egypt claiming at least a point." Iran's Beiranvand has been heroic (saved 23 Belgium shots) but Egypt are a different level of offensive threat.
The O/U of 1.5 reflects how defensively organised both teams are — but Iran will eventually push for a winner, and that creates the counter-attack space Egypt need. Prediction: 1-1 draw — both advance.
📋 Team News & Context
🇪🇬 Egypt: Mohamed Salah scored AND assisted vs New Zealand (3-1) — Egypt's first-ever WC win · Omar Marmoush (Man City) is the second dangerous attacker · BTTS in last 3 matches · Set-piece takers: Salah (6), Marmoush (1), Ashour (2) · Rui Faria coaching · Egypt xG: 2.77 average per game (Covers)
🇮🇷 Iran: Beiranvand — heroic 23-save performance vs Belgium · 5-back defensive shape (5-4-1) · came from behind TWICE vs New Zealand (2-2) showing character · Mehdi Taremi (Inter Milan) leads attack · Iran xG: 2.58 average per game (Covers) · unbeaten 5 straight · FIFA ranking 20th
H2H + context: Only meeting: 1-1 in 2000 LG Cup, Egypt advanced on penalties. First ever WC meeting. Both teams 20th (Iran) and 29th (Egypt) in FIFA rankings — genuinely well-matched. Covers: "The chances of the game having 3+ goals are underrated — both nations can score and concede, with xG data supporting Overs."
📋 Projected Lineups
⚠️ Projected XIs — Official lineups ~75 mins before kickoff. Sources: RotoWire · TotalFootballAnalysis · BettorsInsider · Covers consensus.
Egypt 4-2-3-1Rui Faria · 4pts · first-ever WC win · Salah leads · Marmoush second threat
4-2-3-1 · EGYPT PHARAOHS
M. MOHAMED/TREZEGUET
ST · check lineup
SALAH ⭐
RW · scored+assisted vs NZ · 8 recent intl goals
ZIZO/I.ADEL
CAM
MARMOUSH ⭐
LW · Man City
ASHOUR
ABDELMAGUID
RABIA
ABDELMONEM
Y. IBRAHIM
H. HASSAN
EL-SHENAWY
GK
⚠️ Projected · Set pieces: Salah (6 corners/FKs), Marmoush (1), Ashour (2) · Egypt scored in all 2 WC games · Salah is the key player
Iran 5-4-1Amoozadeh · defensive base · Taremi isolated · Beiranvand the hero
5-4-1 · IRAN · DEFENSIVE
TAREMI ⭐
ST · Inter Milan · Iran's lone threat
JALALI
GHOLIZADEH
NOOROLLAHI
EZATOLAHI
CHESHMI
KANAANIZADEGAN
POURALIGANJI
HAJSAFI (c)
146 caps
HOSSEINI
MOHARRAMI
BEIRANVAND ⭐
GK · saved 23 BEL shots · hero
⚠️ Projected 5-4-1 · RotoWire/BettorsInsider/TotalFootballAnalysis · Hajsafi captain 146 caps · Taremi isolated but clinical when on ball
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
⭐ CBS/EIMER PRIMARY · OVER 1.5 -172 · EGYPT SCORED IN ALL 3 MATCHES · IRAN MUST PUSH FOR WIN = EXPOSURE · CONTESTS AVG 3.0 COMBINED GOALS · $10→$15.81
Over 1.5 Total Goals · -172
-172
$10→$15.81
CBS/Eimer primary: "The Egyptians have both scored and conceded in three straight matches, with those contests averaging 3.0 combined goals. Iran should push for goals, which could also leave them vulnerable in the defensive third." Egypt have scored in every WC game. Iran conceded twice vs New Zealand. Iran will eventually push for a winner — that creates the space Egypt need on the counter. $10→$15.81.
Over 1.5 -172 — CBS/Eimer primary. Egypt scored in all 3 games. Iran must push = exposure. $10→$15.81.
⭐ LINEUPS.COM BEST BET · BTS +105 · EGYPT SCORED IN 3 STRAIGHT · IRAN CAME FROM BEHIND TWICE vs NZ · IRAN NEEDS TO SCORE · PLUS MONEY · $10→$20.50
Both Teams to Score · +105
+105
$10→$20.50
Lineups.com makes BTS (+105) their best bet: "Egypt seeing BTS hit in its last three matches. The safer bet between BTS and Over is BTS." Egypt have scored and conceded in three straight. Iran scored twice vs New Zealand (came from behind twice). Iran will need to chase at some stage — opening their defence. Salah and Marmoush are too creative to be kept quiet by a 5-4-1 for 90 minutes. Plus money on BTS is great value here. $10→$20.50.
BTS +105 — Lineups.com best bet. Egypt BTS in 3 straight. Iran came from behind twice vs NZ. $10→$20.50.
💎 BETTORSINSIDER VALUE · EGYPT +145 · "SALAH AND MARMOUSH GIVE CUTTING EDGE IRAN LACK" · DRAW LIKELY ENOUGH · PLUS MONEY · $10→$24.50
Egypt Moneyline · +145
+145
$10→$24.50
BettorsInsider: "Egypt's tactical flexibility, the individual quality of Salah and Marmoush, and the motivation of advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time all point toward Egypt claiming at least a point." At +145, Egypt as slight favourites offers interesting value — they only need a draw, have the better attacking quality, and carry the confidence of their first-ever WC win. TotalFootballAnalysis: "Egypt top Group G for good reason — Salah and Marmoush give them a cutting edge Iran lack." $10→$24.50.
RotoWire: "Egypt's game runs through Mohamed Salah cutting in off the right onto his left foot. His ability to beat a man and produce a moment is exactly what is needed to break a deep block." Salah scored and assisted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand. He has 8 recent international goals and takes all of Egypt's set pieces. TotalFootballAnalysis: "If Egypt can find him in space early, the shape of this match could be decided inside the first half-hour." Check FD for current Salah anytime price.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — Over 1.5 -172 (CBS/Eimer primary · Egypt scored in all 3 games · Iran must push = exposure · $10→$15.81)
-172
⭐ #2 — BTS +105 (Lineups.com best bet · Egypt BTS in 3 straight · Iran came from behind twice · plus money · $10→$20.50)
+105
💎 #3 — Egypt ML +145 (BettorsInsider value · Salah+Marmoush cutting edge Iran lack · only need draw · $10→$24.50)
+145
🎯 Salah Anytime (check FD · scored+assisted vs NZ · 8 recent intl goals · set-piece taker · RotoWire explicit)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.