Egypt vs Iran Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group G

Egypt 1-1 Iran · Salah opens scoring · Taremi equalizer · both likely advance 🇪🇬 1–1 🇮🇷

This is the most tactically complex match of Group G's final day. Egypt need only a draw to guarantee a top-two finish. Iran need a win to be truly safe, though 3 points from a draw might still earn them third-place qualification. Covers: "Would both teams be happy with a draw? A draw would ensure Egypt qualify, and would almost ensure Iran qualify as well."

Egypt have the quality edge through Salah and Marmoush — confirmed by their historic 3-1 win over New Zealand (Salah scored and assisted). BettorsInsider: "Egypt's tactical flexibility, the individual quality of Salah and Marmoush, and the additional motivation of advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time all point toward Egypt claiming at least a point." Iran's Beiranvand has been heroic (saved 23 Belgium shots) but Egypt are a different level of offensive threat.

The O/U of 1.5 reflects how defensively organised both teams are — but Iran will eventually push for a winner, and that creates the counter-attack space Egypt need. Prediction: 1-1 draw — both advance.