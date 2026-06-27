Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-43) vs. Texas Rangers (40-42)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and RSN

Blue Jays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-184) | TEX: (+154)

TOR: (-184) | TEX: (+154) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+114) | TEX: +1.5 (-137)

TOR: -1.5 (+114) | TEX: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 2.75 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rangers) - 3-0, 3.73 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Dylan Cease (4-3) versus the Rangers and Cal Quantrill (3-0). Cease's team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4). Quantrill has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rangers failed to cover. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Quantrill start this season -- they lost.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.2%)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Rangers moneyline has Toronto as a -184 favorite, while Texas is a +154 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Blue Jays are +114 to cover, and the Rangers are -137.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Rangers on June 27, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (55.6%) in those games.

This season Toronto has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 43 of 81 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 40-41-0 in 81 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 17 of the 38 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.7%).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-39-5 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected a 39-42-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 79 hits. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .360.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 131st in slugging.

Ernie Clement has hit seven homers this season while driving in 28 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 10th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Clement has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a walk.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (71) this season, and 30 of those have gone for extra bases.

Okamoto heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has been key for Toronto with 61 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .435.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has put up a .353 on-base percentage and a .431 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .292.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .264 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Joc Pederson has 53 hits to pace his team.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Head to Head

6/26/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2026: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/17/2025: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/16/2025: 14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/15/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/28/2025: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2024: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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