New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026

New Zealand vs Belgium: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group G | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 11PM ET · BC PLACE VANCOUVER · FOX · GROUP G MD3 · BELGIUM MUST WIN OR OUT
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel
New Zealand vs Belgium: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Belgium -550 · Draw +600 · New Zealand +1300 · O/U 3.5 Over +124 · Belgium MUST WIN · De Bruyne G/A -155 · Lukaku anytime -120
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Friday June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+
New Zealand ML
+1300
Draw +600 · O/U 3.5
Over 3.5 +124 · CBS/Green primary · Belgium MUST WIN
Belgium ML
-550
⚡ BELGIUM MUST WIN OR FACE EMBARRASSING EXIT · 23 SHOTS vs IRAN = 0 GOALS · DOKU RETURNS FROM PATERNITY LEAVE · LUKAKU 90 INTL GOALS — 0 THIS WC · NZ: ELIJAH JUST 2 WC GOALS · NZ NO CLEAN SHEET IN 13 STRAIGHT · CBS GREEN: OVER 3.5 +124 · FOX: DE BRUYNE G/A -155
FOX: "Belgium took 23 shots against Iran — its most without scoring in a World Cup game since 1994. If Belgium can't score on New Zealand, something is seriously wrong." CBS/Green (18-8 last 26 UCL picks) backs Over 3.5 +124. NZ have played both WC games to the Over. Doku returns after flying home for the birth of his first child. Belgium's dam must break tonight.
Group G Standings · MD3 · TONIGHT 11PM ET · Simultaneous: Egypt vs Iran Seattle 11PM ET · FS1
🇳🇿 New Zealand · 1pt · -2 GD · drew Iran 2-2 · lost Egypt 3-1 · MUST WIN · Elijah Just 2 WC goals
4th
🎯 Prediction & Overview
Belgium 3-1 New Zealand · De Bruyne fires · Lukaku breaks duck · Just scores again🇳🇿 1–3 🇧🇪
Belgium's WC has been a collective embarrassment relative to expectations — one goal in two games, zero goals with 23 attempts vs Iran. But this is New Zealand: a team that has lost 10 of their last 13, conceded 5 goals in two WC matches, and hasn't kept a clean sheet in 13 straight games. Belgium's quality has to come through here.
The return of Doku from paternity leave is crucial. RotoWire: "The addition of Doku should work wonders — the issue has been turning possession into goals, and with a knockout place on the line, De Bruyne and Lukaku have to finally deliver." NZ will score — they have in both games — but Belgium have too much quality, too much desperation, and BC Place's enclosed dome suits their technical style.
WhoScored: Belgium 83% win probability. CBS Green: Over 3.5 +124 primary. Prediction: Belgium 3-1 NZ.
📋 Team News & Context
🇧🇪 Belgium: ✅ Doku returns (was absent vs Iran — flew home for birth of first child) · ❌ Nathan Ngoy OUT (red card) · ❌ Debast DOUBTFUL · Lukaku 90 intl goals, 0 this WC · De Bruyne 37 intl goals, 0 this WC · 23 shots vs Iran = 0 goals · Rudi Garcia must unlock this team · Unbeaten 15 straight
🇳🇿 New Zealand: No injuries reported · Elijah Just 2 WC goals (standout player) · Chris Wood 45 intl goals 90 caps · Surman scored vs Egypt (header) · MUST WIN · NZ no clean sheet in 13 straight · have led in both WC games only to concede more
📊 Form: Belgium unbeaten 15 straight · NZ 10 losses in last 13 · Only prior meeting: 0-0 friendly Brussels 2020 · First competitive meeting ever · BC Place indoor dome favours technical side
📋 Projected Lineups
⚠️ Projected XIs — Official lineups ~75 mins before kickoff. Racing Post · Sportsgambler · RotoWire · WhoScored consensus. Doku Questionable — if fit replaces Saelemaekers.
Belgium 4-2-3-1Rudi Garcia · MUST WIN · Doku returns · Lukaku must finally score❌ Ngoy OUT · ❓ Debast · ✅ Doku returns
4-2-3-1 · MUST WIN · BELGIUM
LUKAKU ⭐
ST · 90 intl goals · 0 this WC · -120 anytime
DOKU ✅
RW · Man City · returns
DE BRUYNE ⭐
CAM · G/A -155 · 37 intl goals
TROSSARD
LW · Arsenal
RASKIN
TIELEMANS
MEUNIER
THEATE/DE WINTER
MECHELE
CASTAGNE/DE CUYPER
COURTOIS
GK · Real Madrid
⚠️ Projected · Doku Questionable · ❌ Ngoy OUT (red card) · Racing Post/Sportsgambler/RotoWire consensus
New Zealand 4-2-3-1M. Mayne · MUST WIN · Wood leads · Just 2 WC goals · no injuries
4-2-3-1 · ALL WHITES
WOOD ⭐
ST · 45 intl goals · captain
McCOWATT
RW
JUST ⭐
CAM · 2 WC goals
SINGH
LW
BELL
STAMENIC
PAYNE
BOXALL
SURMAN
scored vs EGY
CACACE
CROCOMBE
GK
⚠️ Projected · Covers/WhoScored consensus · No injuries · NZ have not kept a clean sheet in 13 straight games
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
⭐ CBS/SPORTSLINE GREEN PRIMARY · OVER 3.5 +124 · "NZ HAVE PLAYED BOTH MATCHES TO OVER" · BOTH MUST WIN · BEL PENT UP · $10→$22.40
Over 3.5 Goals · +124
+124
$10→$22.40
CBS/Green (18-8 last 26 UCL picks) primary: "Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (+124). New Zealand have played their first two matches to the Over." NZ vs Iran 2-2, NZ vs Egypt 3-1 — both went Over 3 total. Belgium have 23 pent-up shots from Iran. Both teams must win — there's no defensive caution tonight. NZ haven't kept a clean sheet in 13 games. Belgium should score 3+. $10→$22.40.
Over 3.5 +124 — CBS/Green primary. NZ both WC games over 3 goals. Belgium pent up. Both must win. $10→$22.40.
🦊 FOX PRIMARY · DE BRUYNE GOAL/ASSIST -155 · "IF BEL CAN'T SCORE SOMETHING SERIOUSLY WRONG" · 3.5+ SHOTS IN LAST 5 GAMES · $10→$16.45
De Bruyne At Least One Goal/Assist · -155
-155
$10→$16.45
FOX Sports: "If Belgium can't score on New Zealand, something is seriously wrong. Take Kevin de Bruyne At Least One Goal/Assist (-155)." Belgium's entire attack flows through De Bruyne. WhoScored: "De Bruyne has totalled over 3.5 shots in his last five games. Against opposition expected to sit deep, he should rack up attempts." With Doku back to stretch NZ's defence, De Bruyne will have even more space. Whether he scores or assists, likely both across 90 minutes. $10→$16.45.
De Bruyne G/A -155 — FOX primary. "Seriously wrong" if Belgium can't score. 3.5+ shots last 5 games. $10→$16.45.
⭐ SQUAWKA/SPORTSGAMBLER SHORTEST PRICE · LUKAKU ANYTIME -120 · 90 INTL GOALS · 0 THIS WC · FINALLY DUE · NZ 0 CLEAN SHEETS IN 13 · $10→$18.33
Romelu Lukaku Anytime Scorer · -120
-120
$10→$18.33
Squawka: "Lukaku has scored heavily in qualifying for both club and country across 2025/26 and is the shortest price in the goalscorer market at -120." Sportsgambler: "Romelu Lukaku available at -159 — there's value in the odds that he finds the net at least once." Belgium's all-time top scorer with 90 international goals has been blanked in both WC games despite chances. Against a NZ side with zero clean sheets in 13 games, Lukaku needs just one of those touches to click. $10→$18.33.
🎯 SI EXPLICIT PICK · ELIJAH JUST +650 · 2 WC GOALS · 23RD TOURNAMENT xG AT 1.59 · BTTS 62% PROBABILITY · $10→$75
Elijah Just Anytime Scorer · +650
+650
$10→$75
SI: "I'm not afraid to bet on a player from New Zealand to score. Elijah Just has scored twice in this tournament, and is 23rd amongst all players in expected goals at 1.59. That's enough for me to take a shot on him scoring a third time at +650." NZ have scored in both WC games. WhoScored gives BTTS a 62% probability — if Belgium score, NZ can too. Just has been NZ's best player and has a nose for goal. $10→$75.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — Over 3.5 +124 (CBS/Green primary · NZ both WC games over · Belgium pent up · both must win · $10→$22.40)
+124
🦊 #2 — De Bruyne G/A -155 (FOX primary · attack flows through him · 3.5+ shots last 5 games · $10→$16.45)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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