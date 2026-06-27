New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026

⚡ BELGIUM MUST WIN OR FACE EMBARRASSING EXIT · 23 SHOTS vs IRAN = 0 GOALS · DOKU RETURNS FROM PATERNITY LEAVE · LUKAKU 90 INTL GOALS — 0 THIS WC · NZ: ELIJAH JUST 2 WC GOALS · NZ NO CLEAN SHEET IN 13 STRAIGHT · CBS GREEN: OVER 3.5 +124 · FOX: DE BRUYNE G/A -155

FOX: "Belgium took 23 shots against Iran — its most without scoring in a World Cup game since 1994. If Belgium can't score on New Zealand, something is seriously wrong." CBS/Green (18-8 last 26 UCL picks) backs Over 3.5 +124. NZ have played both WC games to the Over. Doku returns after flying home for the birth of his first child. Belgium's dam must break tonight.