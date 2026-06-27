Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the New York Yankees taking on the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (48-33) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-46)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | BOS: (+100)

NYY: (-118) | BOS: (+100) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.62 ERA vs Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 1-3, 3.71 ERA

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (2-2) against the Red Sox and Jake Bennett (1-3). Cole's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cole's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bennett starts, the Red Sox are 1-4-0 against the spread. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Bennett start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (53.9%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Yankees, Boston is the underdog at +100, and New York is -118 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Red Sox. The Yankees are +146 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -176.

Yankees versus Red Sox on June 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (60.9%) in those games.

New York has a record of 40-24 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 78 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 38-40-0 in 78 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have a 12-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.4% of those games).

Boston has gone 10-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (38.5%).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-43-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 34-46-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 79 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .582. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .264 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .360.

His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 63 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt has 14 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .295 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has accumulated a slugging percentage of .445, a team-high for the Red Sox. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 48th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras has collected 78 hits with a .375 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .525.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .281.

Caleb Durbin is batting .229 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/26/2026: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/25/2026: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/7/2026: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/23/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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