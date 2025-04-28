Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28
The Detroit Tigers will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Astros Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (18-10) vs. Houston Astros (14-13)
- Date: Monday, April 28, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN2 and FDSDET
Tigers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-110) | HOU: (-106)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Tigers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-2, 2.63 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 2-2, 5.01 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (1-2) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (2-2) will take the ball for the Astros. When Flaherty starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Astros are 3-2-0 against the spread when Blanco starts. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in three of Blanco's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.
Tigers vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (53.4%)
Tigers vs Astros Moneyline
- Houston is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -110 favorite despite being on the road.
Tigers vs Astros Spread
- The Tigers are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -182 to cover.
Tigers vs Astros Over/Under
- Tigers versus Astros, on April 28, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Tigers have come away with 11 wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Detroit has won 11 of 15 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 28 opportunities.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 17-11-0 in 28 games with a line this season.
- The Astros have put together a 5-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).
- Houston has a record of 5-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (62.5%).
- The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-16-2 record against the over/under.
- The Astros are 15-12-0 against the spread this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (26) this season while batting .255 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .569.
- Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is eighth in slugging.
- Zach McKinstry is slashing .321/.426/.476 this season and leads the Tigers with an OPS of .902.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in the major leagues.
- McKinstry brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .406 with four doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI.
- Gleyber Torres has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- Torres enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
- Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 23 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .482.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .255 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 71st in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.
- Isaac Paredes has collected 25 hits with a .342 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .392.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 88th in slugging.
- Yordan Ruben Alvarez has four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .213.
- Jose Carlos Altuve leads his team with a .377 slugging percentage.
