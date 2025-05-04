Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (21-13) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-19)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSDET

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-174) | LAA: (+146)

DET: (-174) | LAA: (+146) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-106) | LAA: +1.5 (-113)

DET: -1.5 (-106) | LAA: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 3-2, 3.55 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-4, 5.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (3-2) to the mound, while Jack Kochanowicz (1-4) will answer the bell for the Angels. When Olson starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Olson and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Angels are 1-5-0 ATS in Kochanowicz's six starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in four of Kochanowicz's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (62.9%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (-106 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -113 to cover.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels, on May 4, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 13, or 72.2%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won five of seven games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 34 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won nine of the 24 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

Los Angeles has a record of 1-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (20%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 32 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-15-1).

The Angels are 12-20-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (28) this season while batting .233 with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .550.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.496) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with a double, five home runs, two walks and 12 RBI.

Gleyber Torres is batting .298 with a .476 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Torres takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .274 with a .297 OBP and 14 RBI for Detroit this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .370. Both lead the Angels. He's batting .250.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 73rd and he is 114th in slugging.

Logan O'Hoppe's 27 hits and .573 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jorge Soler is hitting .226 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Joseph Ward has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .172.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/17/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

