Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (21-12) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-19)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and FDSDET

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-180) | LAA: (+152)

DET: (-180) | LAA: (+152) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-111)

DET: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-3, 3.34 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 0-3, 6.65 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (1-3, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-3, 6.65 ERA). Flaherty's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Angels have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Hendricks' starts. The Angels are 2-3 in Hendricks' five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (64.2%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Angels reveal Detroit as the favorite (-180) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Tigers are -108 to cover, and the Angels are -111.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels on May 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won four of five games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 33 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 20-13-0 in 33 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 34.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-15).

Los Angeles has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer in three chances.

In the 31 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-14-1).

The Angels have covered only 35.5% of their games this season, going 11-20-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (27) this season while batting .231 with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .530.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 104th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.504) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualified, he is 47th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Greene brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .550 with four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Gleyber Torres has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .300/.360/.475.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 29 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .524.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has put up an on-base percentage of .314, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .231 and slugging .356.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 119th in slugging.

Logan O'Hoppe has collected 27 hits while slugging .573. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .225 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Joseph Ward has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .178.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/17/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2023: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

