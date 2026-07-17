Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (46-48) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-38)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Rays.TV

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | TB: (+100)

BOS: (-118) | TB: (+100) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-205) | TB: -1.5 (+168)

BOS: +1.5 (-205) | TB: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rivera (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mason Englert (Rays) - 0-2, 3.82 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Eduardo Rivera against the Rays and Mason Englert (0-2). Rivera helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Rivera's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Englert has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Englert start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.8%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -118 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rays are +168 to cover, while the Red Sox are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Red Sox versus Rays on July 17 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (46.6%) in those contests.

This season Boston has been victorious 22 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 93 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 93 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 43-50-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-15).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 93 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-47-2).

The Rays have a 56-37-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.2% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .261 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 while slugging .428.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season. He's batting .281.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rafaela enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Caleb Durbin has 65 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.293/.393.

Jarren Duran has 13 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .194 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 99 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .279 and slugging .555 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 34th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz has a .398 on-base percentage while slugging .490. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .322.

He is currently third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .297 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 51 walks.

Chandler Simpson has eight doubles, six triples and 18 walks while batting .279.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

6/10/2026: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/9/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/10/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/8/2026: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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