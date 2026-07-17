British Open Odds Heading Into the Third Round: Where Do the Stars Stand?

British Open Odds at a Glance

Scottie Scheffler +550

Cameron Young +700

Lucas Herbert +950

Two rounds are in the books in the 2026 Open Championship Royal Birkdale.

Halfway through the tourney, who are the favorites to lift the Claret Jug?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

British Open Odds Round 3: 2026 Open Championship Odds

Full Open Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +550 Cameron Young +700 Lucas Herbert +950 Bryson DeChambeau +1200 Tommy Fleetwood +1300 Jon Rahm +1300 Sam Burns +1300 View Full Table ChevronDown

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