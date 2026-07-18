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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 18

Saturday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jared Jones
  • Records: Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Cubs (54-42), Twins (48-49)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 60.30%
  • Twins Win Probability: 39.70%

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Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Blue Jays (45-51), White Sox (50-45)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 60.42%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.58%

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Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Rhett Lowder
  • Records: Rockies (39-59), Reds (43-52)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 50.97%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 49.03%

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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Sean Manaea
  • Records: Phillies (54-44), Mets (41-57)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 63.99%
  • Mets Win Probability: 36.01%

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Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Owen Murphy vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Braves (55-40), Rangers (49-47)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 55.92%
  • Braves Win Probability: 44.08%

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San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Griffin Canning
  • Records: Royals (38-59), Padres (48-48)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 51.47%
  • Royals Win Probability: 48.53%

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Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Max Meyer
  • Records: Brewers (59-37), Marlins (52-45)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.19%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 49.81%

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Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Astros (47-51), Orioles (46-51)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 52.92%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 47.08%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Diamondbacks (49-47), Cardinals (50-45)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 53.89%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.11%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Ian Seymour
  • Records: Red Sox (47-48), Rays (56-39)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 58.58%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 41.42%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 60.73%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 39.27%

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San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Mariners (48-49), Giants (41-55)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 55.23%
  • Giants Win Probability: 44.77%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Emmet Sheehan
  • Records: Yankees (54-42), Dodgers (61-36)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 53.42%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 46.58%

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Washington Nationals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Athletics (41-55), Nationals (48-49)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 56.72%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 43.28%

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Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Tarik Skubal
  • Records: Angels (38-59), Tigers (44-52)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 65.94%
  • Angels Win Probability: 34.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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