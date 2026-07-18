Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 18

Saturday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT

CLEG and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jared Jones

Gavin Williams vs. Jared Jones Records: Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47)

Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and MNNT

MARQ and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Taj Bradley

Matthew Boyd vs. Taj Bradley Records: Cubs (54-42), Twins (48-49)

Cubs (54-42), Twins (48-49) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.30%

60.30% Twins Win Probability: 39.70%

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Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and CHSN

SNET and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Davis Martin

Shane Bieber vs. Davis Martin Records: Blue Jays (45-51), White Sox (50-45)

Blue Jays (45-51), White Sox (50-45) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 60.42%

60.42% Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.58%

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Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and CINR

COLR and CINR Probable Pitchers: vs. Rhett Lowder

vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Rockies (39-59), Reds (43-52)

Rockies (39-59), Reds (43-52) Reds Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rockies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 50.97%

50.97% Rockies Win Probability: 49.03%

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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY

NBCS-PH and SNY Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Sean Manaea

Jesús Luzardo vs. Sean Manaea Records: Phillies (54-44), Mets (41-57)

Phillies (54-44), Mets (41-57) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Mets Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.99%

63.99% Mets Win Probability: 36.01%

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Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and RSN

BravesVsn and RSN Probable Pitchers: Owen Murphy vs. MacKenzie Gore

Owen Murphy vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Braves (55-40), Rangers (49-47)

Braves (55-40), Rangers (49-47) Braves Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.92%

55.92% Braves Win Probability: 44.08%

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San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and SDPA

ROYL and SDPA Probable Pitchers: vs. Griffin Canning

vs. Griffin Canning Records: Royals (38-59), Padres (48-48)

Royals (38-59), Padres (48-48) Padres Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.47%

51.47% Royals Win Probability: 48.53%

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Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and MIAM

BREW and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Max Meyer

Shane Drohan vs. Max Meyer Records: Brewers (59-37), Marlins (52-45)

Brewers (59-37), Marlins (52-45) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.19%

50.19% Marlins Win Probability: 49.81%

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Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN

SCHN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Trevor Rogers

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Astros (47-51), Orioles (46-51)

Astros (47-51), Orioles (46-51) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 52.92%

52.92% Orioles Win Probability: 47.08%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CARD

ARID and CARD Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dustin May

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dustin May Records: Diamondbacks (49-47), Cardinals (50-45)

Diamondbacks (49-47), Cardinals (50-45) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 53.89%

53.89% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.11%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RAYS

NESN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Ian Seymour

Patrick Sandoval vs. Ian Seymour Records: Red Sox (47-48), Rays (56-39)

Red Sox (47-48), Rays (56-39) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.58%

58.58% Red Sox Win Probability: 41.42%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT

CLEG and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Logan Allen vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.73%

60.73% Guardians Win Probability: 39.27%

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San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Logan Webb

Bryan Woo vs. Logan Webb Records: Mariners (48-49), Giants (41-55)

Mariners (48-49), Giants (41-55) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.23%

55.23% Giants Win Probability: 44.77%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Emmet Sheehan

Ryan Weathers vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Yankees (54-42), Dodgers (61-36)

Yankees (54-42), Dodgers (61-36) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.42%

53.42% Yankees Win Probability: 46.58%

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Washington Nationals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NATS

NBCS-CA and NATS Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Zack Littell

J.T. Ginn vs. Zack Littell Records: Athletics (41-55), Nationals (48-49)

Athletics (41-55), Nationals (48-49) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 56.72%

56.72% Nationals Win Probability: 43.28%

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Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and DSN

ABTV and DSN Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Tarik Skubal

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Angels (38-59), Tigers (44-52)

Angels (38-59), Tigers (44-52) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Angels Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.94%

65.94% Angels Win Probability: 34.06%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.