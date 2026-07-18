Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 18
Saturday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jared Jones
- Records: Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104
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Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Cubs (54-42), Twins (48-49)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -138
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.30%
- Twins Win Probability: 39.70%
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Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Blue Jays (45-51), White Sox (50-45)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 60.42%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.58%
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Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Rockies (39-59), Reds (43-52)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 50.97%
- Rockies Win Probability: 49.03%
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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Phillies (54-44), Mets (41-57)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.99%
- Mets Win Probability: 36.01%
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Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Owen Murphy vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Braves (55-40), Rangers (49-47)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.92%
- Braves Win Probability: 44.08%
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San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Royals (38-59), Padres (48-48)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.47%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.53%
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Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Brewers (59-37), Marlins (52-45)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.19%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.81%
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Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Astros (47-51), Orioles (46-51)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 52.92%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.08%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dustin May
- Records: Diamondbacks (49-47), Cardinals (50-45)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 53.89%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.11%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: Red Sox (47-48), Rays (56-39)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.58%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 41.42%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 60.73%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.27%
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San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Mariners (48-49), Giants (41-55)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.23%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.77%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Yankees (54-42), Dodgers (61-36)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 53.42%
- Yankees Win Probability: 46.58%
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Washington Nationals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Athletics (41-55), Nationals (48-49)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 56.72%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.28%
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Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Angels (38-59), Tigers (44-52)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 65.94%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.06%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.