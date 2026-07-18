Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 18

Will Pete Crow-Armstrong or Seiya Suzuki go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 87 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 87 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 93 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 93 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 94 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 94 games (has homered in 16% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 88 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 88 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 88 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros