White Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago White Sox (50-45) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-51)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and CHSN

White Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

CHW: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

CHW: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

White Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-4, 3.41 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 7.64 ERA

The probable starters are Davis Martin (9-4) for the White Sox and Shane Bieber (0-1) for the Blue Jays. Martin and his team have a record of 11-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Martin's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Bieber's starts. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for two Bieber starts this season -- they split the games.

White Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (60.4%)

Toronto is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

The White Sox are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The White Sox are +146 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -178.

The over/under for the White Sox versus Blue Jays contest on July 18 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 8-5 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 51 of their 92 opportunities.

In 92 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 53-39-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays are 14-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.1% of those games).

Toronto is 11-21 (winning only 34.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times this season for a 51-43-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 45-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago in total hits (84) this season while batting .245 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .493.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Sam Antonacci has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He's batting .287 and slugging .418.

His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Antonacci enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .220/.302/.469.

Tristan Peters has been key for Chicago with 75 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .478.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .346, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .262 and slugging .357.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Ernie Clement paces his team with a .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying players, he is 12th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has racked up 81 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

White Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/5/2026: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/4/2026: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2026: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2025: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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