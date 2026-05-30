Thunder vs. Spurs Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 30

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The San Antonio Spurs are slight 3.5-point underdogs in a decisive Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Saturday, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The series is knotted up 3-3. The matchup has a point total of 212.5.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -3.5 212.5 -148 +126

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (65.3%)

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-42-1).

In the Spurs' 82 games this year, they have 43 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 45 times this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 36 times in 82 opportunities (43.9%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (20-19-1) than it has in home games (19-23-0).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 42 home matchups (52.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in 23 of 40 games (57.5%).

San Antonio has been better against the spread away (24-17-1) than at home (19-17-3) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (45%, 18 of 40) than on the road (42.9%, 18 of 42).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (third in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Isaiah Joe is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points for the Spurs, plus 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Spurs get 18.6 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists.

Per game, Stephon Castle provides the Spurs 16.6 points, 5.3 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Spurs get 11.1 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists.

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