Astros vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Astros Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (34-20) vs. Houston Astros (26-33)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+112) | HOU: +1.5 (-134)

MIL: -1.5 (+112) | HOU: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Brewers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 1-3, 5.84 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 3-4, 3.79 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Sproat (1-3) for the Brewers and Peter Lambert (3-4) for the Astros. When Sproat starts, his team is 6-2-0 against the spread this season. Sproat's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros have gone 3-4-0 against the spread when Lambert starts. The Astros are 3-3 in Lambert's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.9%)

Brewers vs Astros Moneyline

The Brewers vs Astros moneyline has Milwaukee as a -142 favorite, while Houston is a +120 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Milwaukee is +112 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Astros on May 30, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 22, or 66.7%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 54 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 32-22-0 in 54 games with a line this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 42 total times this season. They've gone 20-22 in those games.

Houston is 8-12 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Astros have played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-25-2).

The Astros have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 27-32-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 52nd in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.394) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is 24th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 47 hits. He is batting .281 this season and 18 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .415, a slugging percentage of .641, and has 63 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .301).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is second and he is second in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .254 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 21st in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .234 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Cam Smith is hitting .221 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Brewers vs Astros Head to Head

5/29/2026: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/7/2025: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/5/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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