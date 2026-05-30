Rangers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Rangers vs Royals Game Info

Texas Rangers (26-31) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-35)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Fox Sports 1, RSN, and Royals.TV

Rangers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-124) | KC: (+106)

TEX: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+172) | KC: +1.5 (-210)

TEX: -1.5 (+172) | KC: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rangers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-5, 3.96 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 2-4, 3.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kumar Rocker (2-5) for the Rangers and Seth Lugo (2-4) for the Royals. Rocker and his team are 4-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rocker's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 6-5-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals are 3-3 in Lugo's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.9%)

Rangers vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -124 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Royals Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+172 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -210 to cover.

Rangers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Royals contest on May 30 has been set at 7.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 8-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 29-28-0 in 57 games with a line this season.

The Royals have compiled a 10-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.5% of those games).

Kansas City has a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the 54 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-30-0).

The Royals have a 23-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.6% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.472) and total hits (60) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is ninth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Jung will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 66th, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Jake Burger is batting .236 with a .423 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 45 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Duran enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 64 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .476 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .268. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .206 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Salvador Perez has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .215.

Rangers vs Royals Head to Head

5/29/2026: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/21/2025: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/22/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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