Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (24-33) vs. Miami Marlins (26-32)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Marlins.TV

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+180) | MIA: +1.5 (-215)

NYM: -1.5 (+180) | MIA: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 0-0, 3.20 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 0-0, 1.07 ERA

The probable starters are Christian Scott for the Mets and Tyler Phillips for the Marlins. When Scott starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. When Scott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. Phillips has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins have always been the moneyline underdog when Phillips starts this season.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

The Mets vs Marlins moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Miami is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +180 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -215.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

Mets versus Marlins on May 30 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 21 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 12-18 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 57 opportunities.

The Mets are 22-35-0 against the spread in their 57 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 18.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-22).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has a 5-14 record (winning just 26.3% of its games).

In the 57 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-22-1).

The Marlins have covered 43.9% of their games this season, going 25-32-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .299. He has an on-base percentage of .392 and a slugging percentage of .585.

Soto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit five homers this season while driving in 27 runs. He's batting .225 this season and slugging .316 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 122nd, his on-base percentage 148th, and his slugging percentage 150th.

Carson Benge leads New York with an OBP of .308 this season while batting .242 with 15 walks and 25 runs scored.

Mark Vientos leads New York with 39 hits, batting .224 this season with 15 extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has racked up 69 hits with a .400 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .319 and slugging .491.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 27th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .264 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 64th, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 38th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has accumulated a team-high .471 slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .199 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 31 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

5/29/2026: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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