Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (22-36) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-27)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and DSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

DET: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-3, 4.28 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 4-1, 3.96 ERA

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (2-3) for the Tigers and Anthony Kay (4-1) for the White Sox. Valdez and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Valdez's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kay starts, the White Sox are 6-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Kay's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.8%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +146 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -178.

Tigers versus White Sox on May 30 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 14 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 14-14 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 57 opportunities.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 27-30-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have compiled a 22-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 20-23 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (46.5%).

In the 55 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-23-1).

The White Sox have gone 33-22-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .284 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .412.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 43 hits. He is batting .231 this season and has 22 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 115th, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Riley Greene has a team-best OPS of .838, fueled by a slash line of .308/.400/.438 this season.

Greene enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two walks and an RBI.

Matt Vierling has four home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 108th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami leads his team with 48 hits and a .378 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .560.

He is 95th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .227 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .390 to pace his team.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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