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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 30

In a Saturday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: White Sox (31-27), Tigers (22-37)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.11%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 44.89%

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Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and RSN and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: Rangers (27-31), Royals (22-36)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 58.96%
  • Royals Win Probability: 41.04%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Trey Yesavage
  • Records: Orioles (27-32), Blue Jays (29-30)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.59%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 44.41%

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Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Pirates (31-28), Twins (27-32)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 57.53%
  • Twins Win Probability: 42.47%

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San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Michael King
  • Records: Nationals (30-29), Padres (32-25)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 59.22%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 40.78%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Tyler Phillips
  • Records: Mets (25-33), Marlins (26-33)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 50.02%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 49.98%

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Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Reid Detmers
  • Records: Rays (35-20), Angels (23-36)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 56.33%
  • Angels Win Probability: 43.67%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Brandon Sproat
  • Records: Astros (27-33), Brewers (34-21)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.89%
  • Astros Win Probability: 49.11%

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Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Guardians (34-26), Red Sox (24-33)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 50.30%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.70%

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Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Martín Pérez
  • Records: Reds (29-27), Braves (39-19)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 52.94%
  • Reds Win Probability: 47.06%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Ben Brown
  • Records: Cardinals (30-25), Cubs (31-27)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 55.58%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.42%

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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Adrian Houser
  • Records: Rockies (21-37), Giants (22-35)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 56.28%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 43.72%

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New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Ryan Weathers
  • Records: Athletics (27-30), Yankees (35-22)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 54.53%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 45.47%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Records: Mariners (29-29), Diamondbacks (31-25)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 62.06%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 37.94%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Dodgers (37-20), Phillies (29-28)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 50.17%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 49.83%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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