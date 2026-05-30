Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 30

In a Saturday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and DSN

CHSN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Framber Valdez

Anthony Kay vs. Framber Valdez Records: White Sox (31-27), Tigers (22-37)

White Sox (31-27), Tigers (22-37) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.11%

55.11% White Sox Win Probability: 44.89%

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Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and RSN and ROYL

Fox Sports 1 and RSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Seth Lugo

Kumar Rocker vs. Seth Lugo Records: Rangers (27-31), Royals (22-36)

Rangers (27-31), Royals (22-36) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 58.96%

58.96% Royals Win Probability: 41.04%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SNET

MASN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Trey Yesavage

Brandon Young vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Orioles (27-32), Blue Jays (29-30)

Orioles (27-32), Blue Jays (29-30) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.59%

55.59% Orioles Win Probability: 44.41%

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Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MNNT

SportsNet PT and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Bailey Ober

Mitch Keller vs. Bailey Ober Records: Pirates (31-28), Twins (27-32)

Pirates (31-28), Twins (27-32) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Twins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 57.53%

57.53% Twins Win Probability: 42.47%

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San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SDPA

NATS and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Michael King

Foster Griffin vs. Michael King Records: Nationals (30-29), Padres (32-25)

Nationals (30-29), Padres (32-25) Padres Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 59.22%

59.22% Nationals Win Probability: 40.78%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MIAM

SNY and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Tyler Phillips

Christian Scott vs. Tyler Phillips Records: Mets (25-33), Marlins (26-33)

Mets (25-33), Marlins (26-33) Mets Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.02%

50.02% Marlins Win Probability: 49.98%

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Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ABTV

RAYS and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Reid Detmers

Drew Rasmussen vs. Reid Detmers Records: Rays (35-20), Angels (23-36)

Rays (35-20), Angels (23-36) Rays Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.33%

56.33% Angels Win Probability: 43.67%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and BREW

SCHN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Brandon Sproat

Peter Lambert vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Astros (27-33), Brewers (34-21)

Astros (27-33), Brewers (34-21) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.89%

50.89% Astros Win Probability: 49.11%

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Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NESN

CLEG and NESN Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Sonny Gray

Parker Messick vs. Sonny Gray Records: Guardians (34-26), Red Sox (24-33)

Guardians (34-26), Red Sox (24-33) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.30%

50.30% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.70%

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Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Martín Pérez

Brady Singer vs. Martín Pérez Records: Reds (29-27), Braves (39-19)

Reds (29-27), Braves (39-19) Braves Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.94%

52.94% Reds Win Probability: 47.06%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Ben Brown

Kyle Leahy vs. Ben Brown Records: Cardinals (30-25), Cubs (31-27)

Cardinals (30-25), Cubs (31-27) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.58%

55.58% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.42%

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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Adrian Houser

Ryan Feltner vs. Adrian Houser Records: Rockies (21-37), Giants (22-35)

Rockies (21-37), Giants (22-35) Giants Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rockies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.28%

56.28% Rockies Win Probability: 43.72%

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New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Ryan Weathers

J.T. Ginn vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Athletics (27-30), Yankees (35-22)

Athletics (27-30), Yankees (35-22) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.53%

54.53% Athletics Win Probability: 45.47%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and ARID

SEAM and ARID Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Ryne Nelson

Bryan Woo vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Mariners (29-29), Diamondbacks (31-25)

Mariners (29-29), Diamondbacks (31-25) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.06%

62.06% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 37.94%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Jesús Luzardo

Roki Sasaki vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Dodgers (37-20), Phillies (29-28)

Dodgers (37-20), Phillies (29-28) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.17%

50.17% Phillies Win Probability: 49.83%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.