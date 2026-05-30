Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 30
In a Saturday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: White Sox (31-27), Tigers (22-37)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.11%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.89%
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Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and RSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Rangers (27-31), Royals (22-36)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 58.96%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.04%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Orioles (27-32), Blue Jays (29-30)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.59%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.41%
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Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Pirates (31-28), Twins (27-32)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -146
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 57.53%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.47%
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San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Michael King
- Records: Nationals (30-29), Padres (32-25)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -130
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 59.22%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.78%
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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Tyler Phillips
- Records: Mets (25-33), Marlins (26-33)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -132
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.02%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.98%
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Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Rays (35-20), Angels (23-36)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -172
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.33%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.67%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Astros (27-33), Brewers (34-21)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.89%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.11%
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Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Guardians (34-26), Red Sox (24-33)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.30%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.70%
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Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Reds (29-27), Braves (39-19)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.94%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.06%
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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Cardinals (30-25), Cubs (31-27)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -132
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.58%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.42%
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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Rockies (21-37), Giants (22-35)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.28%
- Rockies Win Probability: 43.72%
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New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Athletics (27-30), Yankees (35-22)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.53%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.47%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Mariners (29-29), Diamondbacks (31-25)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.06%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 37.94%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Dodgers (37-20), Phillies (29-28)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.17%
- Phillies Win Probability: 49.83%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.