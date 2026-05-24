Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 Picks & Odds: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 24, 2026)

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The Game 3 Blueprint Changes Everything

Before analyzing Game 4, you need to understand what happened in Game 3, because it represents a fundamental tactical shift that San Antonio must solve if they want to survive Sunday night. Coming off the bench, Jared McCain dropped 24 points to propel the Thunder to a 2-1 lead. He also added four rebounds and shot 10-of-21. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points and 12 assists to his name, and he nailed 12 from 12 from the free-throw line.

The combination of SGA's customary dominance and McCain's 24-point explosion off the bench was a two-punch combination San Antonio had no answer for. The bench was instrumental for the Thunder, as Jaylin Williams put up 18 points, Alex Caruso went for 15 points, Cason Wallace chipped in 11 points and Jared McCain shot 10-of-21 to finish with 24 points. Oklahoma City did not need Jalen Williams to take down San Antonio in Game 3, their depth went nuclear at exactly the right time.

For San Antonio, the defensive adjustment that must happen before tip-off Sunday is clear: they cannot continue to give McCain and OKC's bench corps the same open looks they generated in Game 3. The Spurs' defensive scheme, which has been the best in the NBA all postseason at a 99.7 defensive rating, simply failed to account for the depth problem when their primary ball-handlers were extended covering SGA.