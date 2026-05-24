Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 Picks & Odds: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 24, 2026)

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold a 2-1 lead after Jared McCain's stunning 24-point bench explosion in Game 3 gave OKC a decisive 123-108 victory, but the series stays in San Antonio for a Spurs team that is desperate to level things up before heading back to Paycom Center. Tip-off is at 8:10 PM ET at Frost Bank Center on NBC. The Spurs are 2.5-point favorites with a game total of 218.5. Here is the complete step-by-step analysis.
01
The Game 3 Blueprint Changes Everything
Before analyzing Game 4, you need to understand what happened in Game 3, because it represents a fundamental tactical shift that San Antonio must solve if they want to survive Sunday night. Coming off the bench, Jared McCain dropped 24 points to propel the Thunder to a 2-1 lead. He also added four rebounds and shot 10-of-21. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points and 12 assists to his name, and he nailed 12 from 12 from the free-throw line.
The combination of SGA's customary dominance and McCain's 24-point explosion off the bench was a two-punch combination San Antonio had no answer for. The bench was instrumental for the Thunder, as Jaylin Williams put up 18 points, Alex Caruso went for 15 points, Cason Wallace chipped in 11 points and Jared McCain shot 10-of-21 to finish with 24 points. Oklahoma City did not need Jalen Williams to take down San Antonio in Game 3, their depth went nuclear at exactly the right time.
For San Antonio, the defensive adjustment that must happen before tip-off Sunday is clear: they cannot continue to give McCain and OKC's bench corps the same open looks they generated in Game 3. The Spurs' defensive scheme, which has been the best in the NBA all postseason at a 99.7 defensive rating, simply failed to account for the depth problem when their primary ball-handlers were extended covering SGA.
De'Aaron Fox's ankle situation is particularly alarming for San Antonio's prospects. He is their most capable perimeter creator outside of Wembanyama, and his ability to attack the paint draws defensive attention that opens everything else. When Fox is healthy, the Spurs beat OKC, they went 5-1 against the Thunder in the regular season with De'Aaron Fox largely available. Monitor the official injury report before betting, if De'Aaron Fox is downgraded to out, the game fundamentally changes, although it looks like Fox and Harper are going to be able to play.
On the Thunder side, Williams' continued absence is real leverage for San Antonio. Without Williams, OKC's half-court offense becomes more reliant on SGA operating in isolation and pick-and-roll, which is precisely the situation the Spurs' defensive system is designed to contain.
Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists in this series and has been the dominant two-way force in every game. His defensive rating when on the floor in this series is 91, which is historically unprecedented for an individual player in playoff basketball. Oklahoma City does not have a true answer for Wembanyama's combination of rim presence, three-point range, and post creation.
The officiating has been a major storyline over the past two games, as OKC has used subtle physicality to neutralize Wembanyama to a degree. At home, the Spurs get their crowd, their familiar floor, and the emotional reinforcement that a must-win Game 4 demands. Wembanyama's home performance in the first two series of these playoffs was the most dominant stretch of his career.
The Spurs have registered a 43-34-4 record against the spread this season. That home ATS record of 19-21 is a legitimate concern for the Spurs -2.5 pick. However, the context is critical, the Spurs' home performances in these playoffs have been entirely different from their regular-season home form. This is Game 4 of the Conference Finals with season survival on the line.
Against the spread, Oklahoma City has had better results away (20-19-1) than at home (19-23-0). That road ATS record of 20-19-1 means OKC barely covers as road teams. In the specific context of a 2-1 series lead on the road against a desperate home team, that mark does not inspire confidence.
05
The Historic Pattern of Game 4 in Near-Tied Series
60%
Home team win rate
Teams hosting Game 4 while trailing 2-1 since 2003 (48-32 SU)
San Antonio is down 2-1 and facing a potential 3-1 hole that has been overcome by few teams in NBA history. The desperation factor is real and quantifiable. Teams hosting Game 4 while trailing 2-1 have gone 48-32 straight up historically since 2003, a 60% win rate. At -2.5 on the spread, the market is saying this tilts meaningfully toward San Antonio. The historical data supports that.
The 2.5-point spread is the key value number. A team hosting a must-win Game 4 with Wembanyama at his home floor and the crowd at maximum urgency is historically well-priced for exactly this situation. The Thunder covered the spread as a road team in Game 3, but Game 3 was in Oklahoma City. Game 4 is not.
The Spurs have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 40 home matchups (45%). Thunder games this year have hit the over on 45 of 82 set point totals (54.9%). The under at 218.5 aligns with the defensive profile of both teams and the series' established pattern. Games 1 and 3 both featured controlled scoring in regulation, this is a series defined by defense, not offense.
Every analytical input points to San Antonio covering at home in Game 4. Wembanyama is at Frost Bank Center with maximum home-court motivation. The Thunder are a mediocre 20-19-1 ATS on the road this season. Teams hosting must-win Game 4s trailing 2-1 win 60% of the time historically. OKC is without Jalen Williams and navigating a bench that went nuclear in Game 3, replicating that performance on the road in a hostile environment is statistically unlikely. At -2.5, you are getting the home team at a reasonable spread in one of the most important games of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Back San Antonio.
Is De'Aaron Fox playing in Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 tonight?
De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for Game 4 with a right ankle injury that he appeared to aggravate multiple times during the second half of Game 3. Fox has been crucial to San Antonio's success against Oklahoma City this season, as the Spurs went 5-1 against the Thunder in the regular season with Fox largely available. His status will be reflected in line movement ahead of the 8:10 PM ET tip-off. Monitor the official NBA injury report and FanDuel's spread line for any late movement before placing your bet.
Who wins Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 and what is the score prediction?
The San Antonio Spurs are the pick to win Game 4 at home and cover the -2.5 spread. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in this series with a historically unprecedented 91 defensive rating on the floor. The Spurs are 4-3 at home this postseason and the Oklahoma City Thunder are a mediocre 20-19-1 against the spread on the road this season. Teams hosting Game 4 while trailing 2-1 have gone 48-32 straight up historically since 2003, a 60% win rate. Jalen Williams remains out for Oklahoma City with a hamstring injury, removing their second-most important offensive player. Our score prediction is Spurs 108, Thunder 101. Bet the Spurs -2.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook tonight.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.