Thunder vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: SCHN and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-1) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (5-3) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSOK. The point total is set at 218.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 -110 -110 218.5 -110 -110 -370 +295

Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (78.9%)

Thunder vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 5-3-0 this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over three times.

Rockets games this season have gone over the total in three of eight opportunities (37.5%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 26 points, 6 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 26.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams is averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 16.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also sinking 45.1% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets get 22.6 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.6 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Rockets receive 14.3 points per game from Fred VanVleet, plus 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.5 points, 7.4 boards and 1 assists. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Rockets are getting 11 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Tari Eason.

