Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSIN

The Oklahoma City Thunder (61-12) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (43-30) on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Paycom Center as big, 10.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOK and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 239 points.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 239 -420 +330

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (80.7%)

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 47 times this season (47-24-2).

Against the spread, the Pacers are 34-37-2 this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 38 times this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 38 of 73 opportunities (52.1%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed better at home, covering 25 times in 37 home games, and 22 times in 36 road games.

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 37 home matchups (59.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 36 games (44.4%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .514 (18-16-1). On the road, it is .421 (16-21-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more often at home (19 of 35, 54.3%) than on the road (19 of 38, 50%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.9 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the field and 37% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Williams averages 21.3 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 11 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 57.3% from the field.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cason Wallace averages 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points for the Pacers, plus 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

The Pacers receive 20.6 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Pacers get 15.5 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers are getting 9.2 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

