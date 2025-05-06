Thunder vs. Nuggets Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 7

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Denver Nuggets are big 11-point underdogs for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Wednesday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -11 230.5 -549 +410

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (74.6%)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a game 54 times this season (54-26-2).

In the Nuggets' 82 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

This season, 44 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over on 49 of 82 set point totals (59.8%).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (25-14-1).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 25 of 42 home matchups (59.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 19 of 40 games (47.5%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). Away, it is .488 (20-20-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (63.4%, 26 of 41) than on the road (56.1%, 23 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.7 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. provides the Nuggets 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Christian Braun averages 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 58% of his shots from the field (eighth in league) and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

