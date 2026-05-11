Thunder vs. Lakers Game 4: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay

Top Bets at a Glance

Thunder Moneyline

LeBron James 20+ Points

Chet Holmgren 15+ Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out our 2026 NBA Mock Draft for the top 10 picks.

Lakers vs Thunder Prediction, Props and Best Bets for Game 4

Leg 1: Oklahoma City Moneyline

Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder May 12 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold a commanding 3-0 series lead after a dominant 131-108 Game 3 road win Saturday, extending their perfect 7-0 playoff record. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, and the Los Angeles Lakers face elimination in Game 4 hampered by Luka Doncic's ongoing absence with a left hamstring strain. Jalen Williams is expected to remain sidelined for OKC.

SGA has scored just 18, 22, and 23 points in the three games of this series, yet Oklahoma City has covered the spread in each game. The Thunder have covered the spread in all seven meetings with the Lakers this regular season and postseason.

LA will surely play with a lot of pride, but that can go only so far for the undermanned Lakers.

Leg 2: LeBron James 20+ Points

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points LeBron James -230 View more odds in Sportsbook

LeBron James' point prop is listed at 21.5 points for Game 4, so this is a touch below that. LeBron has been productive in this series, and OKC's defensive plan this series seems to be playing James one on one while loading up on Austin Reaves and any other Laker who might create supplemental offense.

James averages 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists for the Lakers this season. His career average in elimination games is 29.1 points.

He will be desperate to avoid a sweep, and I expect James to be aggressive from the jump.

Leg 3: Chet Holmgren 15+ Points

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Chet Holmgren -280 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chet Holmgren's point prop is listed at 17.5 points, so similar to James' leg, we're playing it a little safer. Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists this season while ranking second in the NBA in blocks at 1.9 per game. He has been the most disruptive player in this series across both ends of the floor, and the structural reasons for his continued dominance are rooted in a matchup advantage that the Lakers have had no answer for.

Holmgren remained unstoppable in Game 3 alongside Ajay Mitchell's big-time performance, and in Game 1, he posted 24 points and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes against a DeAndre Ayton-led frontcourt that hasn't found a way to contain Chet on the perimeter. Holmgren's three-point range forces Ayton to choose between protecting the paint — where Shai drives — and closing out on Chet beyond the arc. He cannot do both, and Holmgren has consistently exploited that impossible choice.

Holmgren is shooting the three-ball at 35.7% this season, and on the road, that goes up slightly to 36.1%. Against the Lakers head-to-head, he is currently on a streak of seven consecutive games with at least one three made, and backing him to clear 14.5 points is my favorite OKC player prop.

SGP Odds at Publication: +153

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

