NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Monday 5/11/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

LeBron James Over 5.5 First-Quarter Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Monday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

Pistons at Cavaliers, 8:10 p.m. ET

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Donovan Mitchell -178 View more odds in Sportsbook

Donovan Mitchell has shouldered a heavy offensive burden the past two games, and I don't see that stopping in Game 4.

Mitchell has taken 24 shots in each of the past two outings, leading to scoring outputs of 31 and 35 points.

Ausar Thompson is a lethal defender, and the Detroit Pistons are one of the league's top defensive units -- but that hasn't been enough to slow Mitchell.

Mitchell netted 28.7 points per game at home in the regular season, up from his road average of 27.0 points per night. With Mitchell at home, in great form and trying to avoid a 3-1 hole, the Cleveland Cavaliers' star to score at least 25 points is my favorite player prop on Monday.

Thunder at Lakers, 10:40 p.m. ET

LeBron James - 1st Qtr Points LeBron James Over May 12 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Game 3, LeBron James came out of the gates firing in an effort to save the Los Angeles Lakers, taking six first-quarter shots, including five attempts in the first six minutes. I think we'll see something similar today as LA desperately tries to avoid a sweep.

James typically plays the first six-ish minutes of the opening stanza, sits for a couple minutes and then closes the quarter -- a pattern that usually results in James seeing around eight or nine first-quarter minutes. Even if that stays the same today, I think that's plenty of run for James to notch at least six points, but I think there's a chance LeBron tries to turn back the clock and play 40-plus minutes in Game 4, which could result in even more first-period action.

While I'm not sure the short-handed Lakers have enough in the tank to avoid a sweep, I think LA -- led by James -- comes out of the blocks with a lot of energy and desperation tonight. I'm backing LeBron to score at least six points in the first quarter.

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NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.