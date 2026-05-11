NBA Mock Draft: Top 10 Picks Now That the Lottery Is Set

NBA Mock Draft Summary

No. 1: A.J. Dybantsa to Wizards

No. 2: Darryn Peterson to Jazz

No. 3: Cameron Boozer to Grizzlies

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Sunday. Now that we know which teams pick where, which players are most likely to go to which teams?

Let's dig into a mock draft of the top 10 picks for the 2026 NBA Draft, which takes place Tuesday, June 23rd.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Mock Draft: Top 10 Picks

Pick #1 — Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa (SF, BYU)

The consensus top prospect in this class, Dybantsa broke the Big 12 Tournament scoring record at BYU — previously held by Kevin Durant — with 93 points across three games to close his freshman year. His 6-foot-9 frame with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, elite footwork, and high-level shotmaking make him a perfect fit alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis in Washington.

2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick AJ Dybantsa -500 Darryn Peterson +400 Cameron Boozer +2000 Caleb Wilson +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pick #2 — Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson (SG/PG, Kansas)

Peterson's stock took a hit after a difficult freshman season plagued by full-body cramps and a hamstring issue, but scouts widely view him as a top-two talent whose three-level scoring ability is unmatched in this class. If healthy — something the combine medical evaluations should clarify — he gives Utah a dominant perimeter scorer to build around alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ace Bailey.

2026 NBA Number 2 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 2 Overall Pick Darryn Peterson -135 Cameron Boozer +360 AJ Dybantsa +390 Caleb Wilson +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pick #3 — Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer (PF, Duke)

Boozer was the most decorated player in college basketball this season, sweeping the Naismith and AP Player of the Year awards after carrying Duke to a deep tournament run. An elite pick-and-pop threat who plays the game at a high IQ level, Boozer provides the Grizzlies an immediate foundational piece as they rebuild around a post-Morant future.

2026 NBA Number 3 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 3 Overall Pick Cameron Boozer -115 Caleb Wilson +200 Darryn Peterson +430 Darius Acuff Jr. +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pick #4 — Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson (PF, North Carolina)

Wilson's season was cut short by a broken right thumb in March, but his defensive versatility and ability to guard every position on the perimeter and in the paint has scouts excited about his ceiling. Reports from the pre-draft process suggest his three-point shot is coming along nicely, and Chicago gets a high-upside two-way forward to anchor their rebuild.

Pick #5 — Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana Pacers): Darius Acuff Jr. (PG/SG, Arkansas)

Acuff finished third in the nation in scoring and was named SEC Player of the Year after leading Arkansas to a conference tourney championship. He's a straight bucket. His ability to create shots off the dribble, deliver in pressure moments, and fill multiple backcourt roles makes him an intriguing fit in Los Angeles with Darius Garland.

Pick #6 — Brooklyn Nets: Keaton Wagler (PG/SG, Illinois)

Perhaps the most remarkable rise of this draft cycle, Wagler went from an modestly ranked high school prospect to a lottery pick after stepping into the Illinois starting role when Kylan Boswell missed a month with a fractured hand. His size at 6-foot-6, shot creation, and playmaking fit naturally alongside Egor Demin as Brooklyn continues its rebuild.

Pick #7 — Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings (PG/SG, Houston)

Flemings is the quintessential Houston guard — tough, two-way, and consistently productive, highlighted by a 42-point performance against Texas Tech in January when he averaged 19.8 points and 6.3 assists for the month. His ability to get to his spots, shoot off the dribble, and quarterback a half-court offense gives Sacramento a legitimate floor general to develop.

Pick #8 — Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Mikel Brown Jr. (SG, Louisville)

Brown dealt with a back injury that limited his freshman season at Louisville, but not before flashing brilliance — including a 45-point, 10-three-pointer explosion against NC State that made him a household name in draft circles. His shot creation and ability to read defensive coverages give Atlanta a dynamic offensive weapon and the highest upside available at this spot.

Pick #9 — Dallas Mavericks: Nate Ament (SF/PF, Tennessee)

A polarizing but intriguing prospect, Ament is a raw 6-foot-10 wing with natural scoring instincts and the physical tools to develop into an impactful two-way player. This pick is Dallas' best chance to build around Cooper Flagg as they don't own their own first again until 2031. Ament's athleticism and defensive upside make him a high-ceiling pick.

Pick #10 — Milwaukee Bucks: Labaron Philon (PG, Alabama)

Philon's stock surged late in the season and into the tournament, with scouts noting his potential as a starting-caliber point guard at the next level based on his feel for the game and ability to impact winning. For Milwaukee — a franchise facing significant roster decisions this offseason — Philon provides youth, upside, and a viable long-term answer at a position of need.

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.