Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 4: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay

Top Bets at a Glance

Cavaliers Moneyline

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

Under 213.5 Total Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out our 2026 NBA Mock Draft for the top 10 picks.

Cavs vs Pistons Prediction, Props and Best Bets for Game 4

Leg 1: Cavaliers Moneyline

Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers May 12 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cleveland Cavaliers have rattled off nine consecutive victories at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, going 9-1 across their last 10 home games, putting up 121.7 points on average while giving up 113.8. Every game in this series has been won by the home team — the Detroit Pistons won Games 1 and 2 at Little Caesars while Cleveland won Game 3. Home court is the defining series pattern, and Game 4 is in Cleveland.

Cade Cunningham committed eight turnovers in Game 3, including three consecutive giveaways in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. He is now up to 17 total turnovers through three games. Cleveland's trap scheme specifically targets Cunningham in pick-and-roll actions with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen rotating to take away his driving lanes.

The Cavs can keep their home winning streak going.

Leg 2: Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Donovan Mitchell -172 View more odds in Sportsbook

Donovan Mitchell has scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games entering Game 4. Mitchell's season averages are 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.4% from three.

His Game 3 performance — 35 points on 13-of-24 shooting with 10 rebounds — was not a statistical outlier. It was the natural product of a player operating against a defense that has no answer for his lateral quickness and pull-up mid-range game.

Ausar Thompson is one of the league's best wing defenders, but Mitchell has consistently found ways to score over Thompson's length through his release point and shot selection.

Mitchell can keep rolling and will likely be aggressive offensively right from the start.

Leg 3: Under 213.5 Total Points

Total Points Under May 12 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Every game in this series has been a grind — the average combined score across three games is 207 points, comfortably below the 213.5 total. Detroit has averaged 104.4 points across their last 10 games while allowing 99.8. Cleveland's elite home defense — ranked second in the NBA in net rating on their own floor this postseason — makes it difficult for the Pistons to sustain the offensive output required to push the total above this threshold.

The specific game script that has Cleveland winning — Mitchell operating efficiently and the Cavaliers' trap scheme generating turnovers — produces a controlled, half-court game.

Both teams have appeared content to play a grind-it-out style this series, and with all that is on the line tonight, playoff pressure should help push the total under 213.5.

SGP Odds at Publication: +326

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

