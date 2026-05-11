NBA Picks Today 5/11/26: NBA Predictions for Pistons-Cavaliers and Thunder-Lakers

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Cavaliers -3.5

Lakers +10.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out our 2026 NBA Mock Draft for the top 10 picks.

NBA Predictions, Picks and Best Bets for Today

Team at Team

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers -- Cavaliers -3.5

Game 4 | 8:00 PM ET | Detroit leads 2-1

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers May 12 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Context & Series State

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off exactly what they needed in Game 3 — a good home performance that re-established their identity and gave a desperate team something to believe in. Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points on 13-of-24 shooting with 10 rebounds and four assists. James Harden added 19 points, including multiple clutch buckets in the closing minutes to seal the win, and Cleveland protected their home court with a 116-109 victory. Cleveland shot 58% from the floor in Game 3 and edged Detroit from deep 38% versus 36%.

The series trend is now crystal clear: home court has been impenetrable for both teams. Cleveland's offense came alive in Game 3 after registering just 101 and 97 points in the first two games. They did it by getting to the basket and converting in-rhythm threes from forcing the defense to collapse, and the team that has shot better from three has won every single game in this series. The Detroit Pistons went 38.5% and 50% from deep in their two wins. Cleveland went a healthy 38% in their Game 3 win while the Pistons missed 13 consecutive three-point attempts in the first half before closing with a 7-of-10 fourth-quarter barrage that nearly completed the rally.

Cade Cunningham's Turnover Problem

The most important analytical story in this series is not the shooting variance — it is Cade Cunningham's turnover crisis. He notched a 27-point triple-double in Game 3 but shot only 37% from the floor and committed eight turnovers, including three consecutive giveaways in the final two minutes of the game that ended Detroit's comeback bid. Cunningham is now up to 17 total turnovers through three games.

That is an alarming number for a point guard who averages 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game during the regular season. Cleveland's length — specifically Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen trapping Cunningham in pick-and-roll actions — has created live-ball turnovers that fuel the exact transition offense that flipped the momentum in Game 3. Detroit was down 16 points at halftime in Game 3 and used a plus-14 third quarter to pull within two, but ultimately fell short because the turnover pattern late in the game could not be sustained. Until Cunningham cleans up his ball security, Cleveland's suffocating trap scheme will continue producing free baskets.

The Injury Picture and Lineup Context

Kevin Huerter remains questionable for Detroit with an adductor strain, and Caris LeVert is also questionable with a heel injury. Without Huerter's perimeter spacing, the Pistons' half-court offense runs through fewer vectors, making Cunningham's creation responsibilities even more demanding and his turnover risk even higher. Cleveland's starting lineup remains Harden, Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, while Detroit counters with Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren.

Detroit does have a potential counter in Paul Reed. Reed played nine minutes off the bench in Game 3 and racked up 11 points and three rebounds. He is a high-energy big who can take advantage of a Cavs squad that can get caught ball-watching. If Reed gives the Pistons a burst off the bench, he becomes the wild card that could swing the game's momentum — but nine bench minutes is a small sample from which to project series-changing impact.

BEST BET: Cleveland Cavaliers -3.5

The Cavaliers are 5-0 at home this postseason with an 8.4 net rating in those games. That is not a small sample. Five home games, five wins, an average margin of plus-8.4 per 100 possessions. This is a team that has been genuinely dominant on their own floor all postseason, and the Game 3 performance was not a fluke — it was the natural product of a Mitchell-led offense that plays its best basketball in front of 20,000 people at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The historical data on Game 4s in tied series also favors Cleveland's position. Teams protecting home court in a Game 4 that would even the series at 2-2 win 63% of the time historically.

Cleveland has the tools — Mitchell at his peak, Harden in clutch mode, Mobley and Allen creating interior disruption, and Strus's perimeter shooting — to cover 3.5 points against a Detroit squad that has now shown a systemic turnover vulnerability in their most important moments.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers -- Lakers +10.5

Game 4 | 10:30 PM ET | Oklahoma City leads 3-0

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers May 12 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Context & Series State

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold a commanding 3-0 series lead after a dominant 131-108 Game 3 road win Saturday, extending their perfect 7-0 playoff record with blowout margins averaging nearly 30 points. This is not a series anymore — it is a coronation march. SGA has scored just 18, 22, and 23 points in the three games of this series, yet OKC has covered the spread in each game. Oklahoma City has covered the spread in all seven meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers this regular season and postseason. That is 7-for-7. When a team covers in every single meeting across an entire season and postseason, the spread has not yet found the right number.

In Game 3, Ajay Mitchell contributed 24 points, 10 assists, and zero turnovers, while Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace combined to shoot 8-for-12 from deep off the bench. The Thunder's depth is not just a nice storyline — it is their primary competitive weapon. Even when SGA is operating in cruise control, the supporting cast generates elite offense through ball movement and shot quality that the Lakers simply cannot replicate with their diminished roster.

The Lakers' Impossible Situation

LeBron James and Austin Reaves struggled in Game 3, shooting just 12-for-32 combined, and the Lakers committed 17 turnovers. Luka Doncic's continued absence adds to the Lakers' uphill battle, and no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Austin Reaves addressed the team's mindset after Game 3: "Just come and compete. There's a bunch of guys in the locker room that are competitors."

That is admirable. But competitiveness without talent parity produces the exact results this series has already delivered. SGA averages 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists this season shooting 55.3% from the field, while LeBron James averages 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists for Los Angeles. The star gap, combined with Doncic's absence, means the Lakers are fielding a team whose best player is a 41-year-old LeBron — and even LeBron in survival mode has not been enough to close games against this Oklahoma City roster.

Can LA cover?

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in every game this series and in every regular-season meeting with the Lakers. But in elimination games specifically, desperate teams sometimes produce their best individual performance of the series while the team up 3-0 may take its foot off the gas. LeBron James has averaged 28.3 points in three career elimination game losses. He does not go quietly.

BEST BET: Los Angeles Lakers +10.5

Even though I think OKC completes the sweep, the Lakers at home with LeBron in desperation mode should keep this within reach through the first three quarters.

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NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.