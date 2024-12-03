Thunder vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KJZZ and FDSOK

The Utah Jazz (4-16) are big, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-5) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSOK. The point total for the matchup is set at 224.

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14.5 224 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (85.8%)

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 11-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have eight wins against the spread in 20 games this season.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times this season.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 40% of the time (eight out of 20 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 10 games at home, and it has covered six times in 10 games on the road.

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in five of 10 home games (50%), compared to four of 10 road games (40%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (5-4-0) than at home (3-7-1).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less often at home (three times out of 11) than on the road (five of nine) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.0 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 boards.

Jalen Williams averages 21.5 points, 6.3 boards and 5.2 assists.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.6 assists.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 boards and 2.5 assists for the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Per game, Keyonte George provides the Jazz 15.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Jazz are getting 10.5 points, 10.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Walker Kessler.

