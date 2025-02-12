Thunder vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Thunder vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSSUN

The Oklahoma City Thunder (43-9) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (25-26) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Paycom Center as big, 13-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Thunder vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13 219.5 -699 +500

Thunder vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (79.7%)

Thunder vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 34-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Heat are 21-28-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 27 times out of 51 chances this season.

Heat games this year have eclipsed the over/under 52.9% of the time (27 out of 51 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (20-8-0) than it has in road games (14-10-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (60.7%) than games on the road (41.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.435, 10-12-1 record) than on the road (.393, 11-16-1).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 65.2% of the time at home (15 of 23), and 42.9% of the time away (12 of 28).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.6 points, 5.1 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 52.8% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 56% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 10 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.8 triples (fourth in NBA).

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 44% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Per game, Terry Rozier provides the Heat 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez gives the Heat 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

