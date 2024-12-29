Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSSE

The Western's top teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-5) and the Memphis Grizzlies (22-10), hit the court at Paycom Center on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE. The Thunder are favored by 7 points at home. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7 229.5 -260 +215

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (62.5%)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 19 times this season (19-11-0).

The Grizzlies are 23-8-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 13 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 32 chances.

The Grizzlies have hit the over 62.5% of the time this year (20 of 32 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 14 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 16 opportunities in road games.

The Thunder have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 14 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in six of 16 games (37.5%).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed better at home (13-5-0) than away (10-3-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, 10 of 18) than away (71.4%, 10 of 14).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 30.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.7% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 12.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 59.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.9 points, 6 boards and 1.7 assists. He is also draining 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 13 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game from Ja Morant.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Grizzlies receive 15.4 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

