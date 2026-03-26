Thunder vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: CHSN+ and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-16) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they look to extend a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (29-43) on Friday, March 27, 2026 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN+ and FDSOK. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Thunder vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -19.5 237.5 -2222 +1100

Thunder vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (87.8%)

Thunder vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 34-38-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 72 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

This season, 38 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 72 chances.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 35 of 72 opportunities (48.6%).

In home games, Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread (16-20-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-18-1).

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 17 of 36 home matchups (47.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 37 games (56.8%).

Chicago has been better against the spread at home (19-18-1) than away (14-20-0) this season.

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (15 times out of 38) than on the road (20 of 34) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 assists and 3.1 boards.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 62.2% from the floor.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Bulls.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists per game. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Tre Jones averages 13 points, 3 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is draining 54.2% of his shots from the field.

Collin Sexton averages 14.7 points, 2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is draining 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Anfernee Simons averages 14.3 points, 2.5 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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