THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

The PGA Tour shifts to Texas for this week for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Scottie Scheffler headlines the field as the only golfer better than 20th in the Official World Golf Rankings (Scheffer is 1st). Sungjae Im (20th) is followed up by Byeong Hun An (37th), Tom Kim (38th), Sam Burns (39th), and last year's winner here, Taylor Pendrith (45th).

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Info

TPC Craig Ranch Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,569 yards (long)

: 7,569 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 25-28 yards (narrow)

: 25-28 yards (narrow) Average Green Size : 6,778 square feet (large)

: 6,778 square feet (large) Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -23, -23, -26, -25

: -23, -23, -26, -25 Recent Cut Lines: -6, -4, -5, -6

TPC Craig Ranch Course Key Stats

TPC Craig Ranch has been overhauled since last year, and the par 71 now runs over 7,500 yards. That makes it the longest par 71 on Tour so far this season and one of the five longest tracks overall in 2025.

Prior to the overhaul, this was a very straightforward course that rewards the best putters among the best tee-to-green players for the week.

There's actually a lessened emphasis on strokes gained: approach here, but it's not enough to make the stat bump out of the top of the key stats list.

CJ CUP Byron Nelson Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last four years at this course, including their strokes gained data at this event.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 Jordan Spieth $11,900 +2000 2.09 20.88 MC - 2 9 Scottie Scheffler $14,000 +280 1.59 19.11 - 5 15 47 Seamus Power $9,900 +7500 1.32 18.51 MC 19 17 9 Si Woo Kim $11,400 +3000 1.26 17.70 13 2 MC 55 Stephan Jaeger $10,900 +4500 1.43 17.20 20 11 38 - Byeong Hun An $11,600 +2500 2.13 17.07 4 14 - - Matt Kuchar $8,900 +10000 1.18 16.51 MC 43 12 17 View Full Table ChevronDown

CJ CUP Byron Nelson Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT RBC Heritage Corales Puntacana Championship Masters Tournament Valero Texas Open Texas Children's Houston Open Scottie Scheffler $14,000 +280 2.49 29.93 8 - 4 - 2 Alejandro Tosti $9,300 +9000 2.30 27.63 - 2 - 12 5 Sami Valimaki $8,800 +11000 1.76 21.14 18 - - 12 4 Ryan Gerard $10,200 +6500 1.68 20.14 27 - - 2 9 Chan Kim $8,800 +10000 1.64 19.63 - 7 - 5 39 Chad Ramey $8,000 +20000 1.30 15.63 - 18 - 5 47 Mackenzie Hughes $10,700 +4500 1.90 15.21 3 - - - 10 View Full Table ChevronDown

CJ CUP Byron Nelson Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Jordan Spieth

Odds To Win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (+1800)

To Finish Top 10 (+220)

To Finish Top 20 (+110)

Jordan Spieth's profile is by no means flawless, but his volatility is welcomed when seeking an outright win a golf tournament.

Spieth ranks 25th in strokes gained: tee to green and 39th in putting but is an above-average putter from within 15 feet on Tour this season.

He's also a longer hitter than you probably realize, and he's played TPC Craig Ranch pretty well in the past: T9, 2nd, and MC in three starts.

Spieth's got three straight top-20 results at the Valero Texas Open, The Masters, and the RBC Heritage.

Back in Texas, Spieth is doing enough to look like a potential winner this week at 18/1.

Taylor Pendrith

Odds To Win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (+3000)

To Finish Top 10 (+320)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

We've seen K.H. Lee go back-to-back at TPC Craig Ranch already, and Taylor Pendrith has the game to do the same thing this year after winning the CJ CUP a year ago.

Pendrith is top-six in both strokes gained: off the tee and strokes gained: approach over the last 50 rounds, and he's 16th in driving distance.

Pendrith's weakness with the short game is more prevalent with the wedges (138th around the green) than with the putting (49th).

The weak wedge play does make Pendrith a volatile option, but we'll need some volatility to beat out Scottie Scheffler and the rest of this field at a birdie-friendly setup.

Tom Kim

Odds To Win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+500)

To Finish Top 20 (+240)

Tom Kim isn't a super long hitter (65th in distance) but is above-average in the category.

We're also seeing his irons heating up long-term before cooling off in his last two starts: the Valero Texas Open and the Masters.

The long-term trend, though, suggests that he'll bounce back soon enough.

Kim has made all three career cuts at TPC Craig Ranch and has mostly putted well on the greens. That's good news for Kim, who ranks 10th in the field in strokes gained: tee to green over his last 50 rounds.

Jake Knapp

Odds To Win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+550)

To Finish Top 20 (+250)

Jake Knapp has top-25 distance among this field and is a top-15 putter over his last 50 rounds on Tour.

He debuted here last year and finished 8th, and a brief cold snap with his irons have his odds longer than they probably should be.

Knapp's a top-50 iron player over the last 50 rounds and owns five top-25 finishes in his last eight starts.

Henrik Norlander

Odds To Win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (+11000)

To Finish Top 10 (+850)

To Finish Top 20 (+360)

Henrik Norlander has gained strokes with his approach play in eight straight starts and at least 1.00 strokes per round in seven straight.

That's led to some good results: four top-20s in that eight-event span.

Norlander may struggle with the length this week, as he's more accurate (21st) than long (124th) off the tee.

However, he's played here three times (MC, T34, 64th) in the last three years and is one of the best ball-strikers in the field at the moment.

The top-20 market is most appealing for him, but a partial unit for an outright is also showing value in my model.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.