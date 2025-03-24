TGL Finals Best Bets and Predictions: Atlanta Drive vs. New York (Match 1)

The TGL finals begin tonight.

Atlanta Drive Golf Club and New York Golf club will square off for a best-of-three series this week.

The first match is set for tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Match 2 will be tomorrow, Tuesday, March 25th. If needed, Match 3 will follow after.

Let's take a look at Match 1.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Tonight's match airs at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Atlanta Drive vs. New York Match Info

Via the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Atlanta is -126 to win the finals with New York at -106.

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For tonight's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Atlanta Drive

Justin Thomas (9)

Patrick Cantlay (15)

Billy Horschel (20)

Lucas Glover (28) is not listed as a starter.

New York

Xander Schauffele (3)

Cameron Young (59)

Rickie Fowler (105)

Matt Fitzpatrick (69) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: Atlanta Drive vs. New York

Here are the TGL betting odds for tonight's match. For current odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Atlanta Drive GC -125 New York GC +100

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Atlanta Drive vs. New York

In the first matchup this season between Atlanta and New York way back in Week 3, Atlanta won 4-0 in a match that Xander Schauffele did not start in. Atlanta's starting lineup for that meeting was the same as it is for tonight's match.

Atlanta scored the opening point on Hole 1 and then picked up another on Hole 6. They then picked up two more on the back six to get the 4-0 win.

Each side hit 73% of greens, and New York even hit more fairways in that meeting.

Prior to that matchup, each side had positive form leading in as measured by true strokes gained per round average (via datagolf) over their last 50 rounds.

Atlanta's starting lineup was averaging +1.30 true strokes gained per round entering that matchup, a big lead over New York's +0.53 (again, they were without Schauffele).

Accounting for tonight's starting lineups, the numbers are a bit closer with Atlanta at +1.34 and New York at +0.77. Still, that's a gap of 0.57 shots in Atlanta's favor.

Teams with a lead of at least 0.5 shots per round this season (11 of them) have scored an average of 6.3 points while letting up 3.2. This sample has a 72.7% win rate, as well.

But if we narrow it down and look at the eight matchups where a team had a strokes gained advantage between +0.25 and +0.75, those have been a 50-50 win split.

This one could stay close, but the data is still pointing to Atlanta, who is throwing out three top-20 golfers by the OWGR for tonight's meeting.

Prediction: Atlanta Drive

