Texas vs NC State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Four

The NC State Wolfpack (20-13) are trying to claim a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup against the Texas Longhorns (18-14) on Tuesday at UD Arena, tipping off at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET

9:15 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Arena: UD Arena

Texas vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas win (50.6%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Texas-NC State spread (Texas -1.5) or total (158.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

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Texas vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

NC State has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Texas (8-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.4%) than NC State (1-5) does as the underdog (16.7%).

Against the spread, the Longhorns have played worse at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

This season, the Wolfpack are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Texas vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas has come away with seven wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Longhorns have won seven of 13 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

NC State has been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. NC State has finished 1-5 in those games.

The Wolfpack have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas has a +223 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. It is putting up 83.8 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball and is allowing 76.8 per contest to rank 259th in college basketball.

Dailyn Swain's 17.8 points per game lead Texas and are 104th in the country.

NC State has a +237 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. It is putting up 83.7 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and is allowing 76.5 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball.

Quadir Copeland is 414th in college basketball with a team-high 13.9 points per game.

The 34.8 rebounds per game the Longhorns average rank 50th in the nation, and are 7.9 more than the 26.9 their opponents grab per contest.

Swain paces the Longhorns with 7.6 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball play).

The Wolfpack come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are recording 31.5 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.9.

Ven-Allen Lubin's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Wolfpack and rank 133rd in the country.

Texas scores 107.3 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball), while giving up 98.4 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball).

The Wolfpack record 106.6 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball), while allowing 97.5 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball).

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