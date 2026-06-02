Mariners vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:13 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Mets Game Info

Seattle Mariners (32-29) vs. New York Mets (26-34)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SNY

Mariners vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | NYM: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | NYM: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-172)

SEA: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-4, 3.69 ERA vs Huascar Brazoban (Mets) - 3-1, 1.86 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (3-4) for the Mariners and Huascar Brazoban (3-1) for the Mets. When Gilbert starts, his team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. The Mets have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Brazoban's four starts that had a set spread. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for two Brazoban starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (58%)

Mariners vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Mets, Seattle is the favorite at -154, and New York is +130 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Mets Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. New York is -172 to cover.

Mariners vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Mets on June 2, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Mets Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 30, or 53.6%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 61 opportunities.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 23-38-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won three of the 16 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (18.8%).

New York has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-30-5 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered 41.7% of their games this season, going 25-35-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle OPS (.817) this season. He has a .286 batting average, an on-base percentage of .371, and a slugging percentage of .446.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (64) this season. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 68th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in MLB.

Josh Naylor has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.317/.357.

Naylor enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .215 with a .338 OBP and 22 RBI for Seattle this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is hitting .297 with four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .582 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Bo Bichette's .303 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .216 with an on-base percentage of .271.

His batting average is 134th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 150th, and he is 153rd in slugging.

Carson Benge has a team-best .312 on-base percentage.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .228.

Mariners vs Mets Head to Head

6/1/2026: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/15/2025: 11-9 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/11/2024: 12-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/9/2024: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/2/2023: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/1/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/15/2022: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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